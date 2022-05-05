Chester County art tour to feature 68 studios, live demonstrations

The County Studio Tours is featuring 165 artists as part of a two-day event that encourages people to meander through Chester County to visit as many art studios as they please.

The event is being hosted by 68 studios on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15. People are encouraged to come meet the artists, whether they plan to purchase pieces or not.

The annual spring event is organized by Downingtown artist Jeff Schaller, whose 1950s-era design and pop culture influences have garnered some success in corporate offices and gallery shows throughout the country.

"Once again, we will emerge this May to share our creative environment and new artwork," Schaller told Broadway World. "In the past 12 years, we have weathered the elements and a pandemic, and furnished many homes with art, all while inspiring new artists to join us. We can truly celebrate over a decade of bringing the arts to Chester County. Nothing is better for those who love and collect great art than these two days in May."

Organizers are encouraging people to participate in several ways.

The County Studio Tour website has a feature that enables residents of Chester and Montgomery counties to find the five closest studios to their homes. Each selection comes with food and drink recommendations. Montgomery County residents also are encouraged to plan a trip for the upcoming fall County Studio Tour.

Come out early to purchase this County Collector gem by Jeff Schaller in Downingtown. Posted by County Studio Tour on Saturday, April 30, 2022

People also can add up to 10 studios to a digital itinerary on the Studio Tours website, which will find the easiest routes to get to the selected choices. Or they can download maps featuring the studios in West Chester and the northern and southern parts of the county and chart their own routes.

Art lovers also can simply browse the 165 artist pages on the website and plot their own routes.

Items for purchase range from T-shirts that cost $25 to large paintings that run up to $25,000, organizers said. Everyone is welcome, regardless of whether they plan to purchase art or just want to show their appreciation.

Studios will offer more than 30 live artist demonstrations that explore the creative process and the techniques behind some of the art featured across the region.

In a cooking show-style demonstration, Phoenixville artist Anna Boothe will showcase the process of creating objects through casting small glass particles. The free demonstration will be held at 1 p.m. on May 14.

Kennett Square artist Lisa Fedon will demonstrate the fundamentals of working with wire at noon on May 15. Guests will receive a sample piece to practice on and take home.

"I think people are sometimes intimidated about walking into a gallery to see an exhibition," said West Chester artist Erica Brown. "Are you buying? Do you know the right lingo? Do you know art history? Are you properly dressed? I've been a part of shows where I've witnessed such pressure. I am not a fan."

Studios will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 14 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 15.

Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free

Various locations in Chester County