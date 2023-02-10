More News:

February 10, 2023

Woman beaten, robbed by four teens in Rittenhouse, police say

The Feb. 5 attack was caught on video along the 1800 block of Addison Street. Authorities are searching for the suspects.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Rittenhouse Robbery Assault Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A woman was assaulted and robbed on Feb. 5 along the 1800 block of Addison Street in Center City, police said. Authorities are searching for four young men involved in the attack, which was caught on surveillance video.

Philadelphia police are searching for four young men who attacked and robbed a 30-year-old woman on Sunday evening in Rittenhouse.

The robbery happened around 7:10 p.m. along the 1800 block of Addison Street, between Lombard and Pine streets. 

Surveillance footage shared by police shows one of the four attackers jump the woman from behind and shove her to the ground. The other suspects then joined in the attack, stomping on the woman and kicking her repeatedly until one of them grabbed her handbag and they all ran west on Addison Street.

Police said the woman suffered injuries to her face.

After the robbery, the suspects used the woman's credit cards, police said. They were later seen on surveillance video at a Rite Aid store at Broad and Christian streets, and again at the Chipotle at Broad and Carpenter streets.

Authorities described the suspects as teenagers and have asked for assistance from the public to help identify them.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the PPD tip line at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.

