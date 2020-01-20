More News:

January 20, 2020

Ritz at the Bourse movie theater closing at the end of January

The indie theater will show its last film on Sunday

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Theaters
Ritz at the Bourse closing January Screenshot/Google Street View

Ritz at the Bourse will show its last film on Sunday, Jan. 26. The theater will completely close on Wednesday, Jan. 31. It is unclear why the theater's owner, Cohen Media Group, has decided to close the beloved indie movie haven.

The beloved indie movie theater, Ritz at the Bourse, will close later this month, the theater's ownership group announced on Sunday.

“We regret to inform you that the Ritz at the Bourse is closing. Thank you for your continued patronage and we look forward to serving you at the Ritz East and the Ritz Five,” Cohen Media Group said in a statement obtained by the Philadelphia Inquirer. 

The last day to catch a film at the theater, located at 400 Ranstead St., will be Sunday, Jan. 26, The Inquirer reports. The facility will close entirely on Friday, Jan. 31.

Cohen Media Group did not say why the theater is closing. Its two other Old City theaters, Ritz East and Ritz Five, will remain open. 

Ritz at the Bourse, a five-screen theater, is known for showing independent features and cult classics, like "Rocky Horror Picture Show," as part of its "Midnight Madness" series.

The theater is currently showing "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," "A Hidden Life," "Pain and Glory," "Honey Boy," "The Irishman," "The Lighthouse," and a documentary, "What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael." 

Ramon L. Posel opened the theater in Old City in 1990. Posel then sold the Ritz at the Bourse, Ritz East and Ritz Five to Landmark Theatres in 2007. That company, which operates 51 theaters and 251 screens in 27 markerts, was acquired in 2018 by CMG, a distribution and production company owned by Charles S. Cohen, a real estate developer and filmmaker. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Theaters Philadelphia Closings Movies Old City Ritz at the Bourse

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: How many new starters will the Eagles have in 2020?
1450922_Eagles_Lions_Nelson Agholor_Kate_Frese.jpg

Spotted lanternfly

Report: Spotted lanterfly infestation costs Pennsylvania $50 million a year
Spotted lanternfly costs Pennsylvania

Children's Health

USDA proposes plan to simplify school lunches — but is it healthy?
USDA simplifies lunch menu unhealthy

Phillies

Is (really good) defense enough to make Arquimedes Gamboa's major league dream come true?
Phillies-prospect-Arquimedes-Gamboa_012020

Movies

'Bad Boys for Life' tops box office, earning second-highest opening ever for MLK weekend
Bad Boys for Life box office record

Family-Friendly

Disney classics return to the big screen at Movie Tavern
Movie Tavern Disney's Enchanted Tales Film Series

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved