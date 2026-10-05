Rivers Casino hiring cooks, bartenders and servers at 2-day job fair

Rivers Casino Philadelphia is hiring for food and beverage jobs and will hold a two-day job fair for cooks, bartenders, servers and other hospitality positions.

The job fair will take place Monday, Oct. 19, from 5-7 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m.-noon at the casino’s Event Center. Full- and part-time positions are available, and no previous experience is required.

Openings include sous chefs, cooks, runners, bartenders, servers, managers and greeters. Qualified applicants may be interviewed during the Philadelphia job fair and could receive an immediate offer.

Rivers says the hiring push comes as new venues are preparing to open. Applicants attending the event can also sample dishes from existing restaurants, including Sapore, as well as food from concepts that have not yet opened.

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Applicants must be at least 18 years old. Rivers lists benefits including health insurance, paid time off, weekly pay, free parking, tuition reimbursement for qualifying employees, career advancement opportunities and 401(k) benefits.

Anyone hired through the job fair who completes six months of employment will also be entered into a drawing for prizes, including sporting event tickets. Rivers Casino Philadelphia lists additional openings and application information on its careers website.

Dates: Monday, Oct. 19, and Tuesday, Oct. 20

Times: Monday, 5-7 p.m.; Tuesday, 10 a.m.-noon

Location: The Event Center at Rivers Casino Philadelphia, 1001 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125

Jobs: Sous chefs, cooks, runners, bartenders, servers, managers and greeters

Experience: No experience required; full- and part-time jobs available

Age: Applicants must be at least 18

Interviews: Qualified applicants may receive on-the-spot interviews and immediate job offers

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.