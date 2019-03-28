More News:

March 28, 2019

Road closures planned for Love Run Half Marathon and 7K

The races begin at 7:30 a.m. Sunday on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Love Run Road Closures
Love Run Philly Courtesy of Philadelphia Love Run/PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Love Run takes place in the early spring.

This year's Love Run Half Marathon and 7K races take place Sunday, March 31, on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, right at the feet of the Rocky statue, and you can bet it'll be shutting down some streets. 

The course begins on the 2200 block of the Parkway at 7:30 p.m. and ends in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The course map for each run can be found here.

If you're running in one of the races and are looking for some more information about where to check in and when, take a look at the Love Run Athlete Guide.

After the race, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., there will be a finish line festival with food and drinks. 

Here's what you need to know about road closures, public transit, and parking.

ROAD CLOSURES

These streets will be closed from 3 a.m. on Sunday until 1 p.m. 

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 22nd Street to Eakins Oval
• Eakins Oval from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the Philadelphia Museum of Art
• Kelly Drive from Eakins Oval to Fairmount Avenue
• Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from Eakins Oval to Montgomery Drive

Roads will incrementally reopen as they are cleaned and serviced. All roads in Center City are expected to reopen by 11 a.m. 

PARKING

If you see a "Temporary No Parking Sign" on Sunday, that means it's restricted for the races. Parking is prohibited on the streets above between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday. Vehicles parked in these areas will be towed.

If you're planning on driving, event officials recommend booking parking ahead of time. You can use the Love Run's SpotHero Parking page to book a spot with a special 50 percent off discount. 

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

The BSL and MFL will operate on a normal weekend schedule throughout the day Sunday. If you're coming in from out-of-town, consider taking Amtrak to 30th Street Station and then taking the Market Frankford Line into Center City. 

You can also take buses 7, 32, 38, 43, and 48 for service to the Art Museum. 

If you're taking public transit on Sunday, check the Systems Status page for any schedule changes or delays. 

WEATHER

According to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, rain showers are likely throughout the morning and early afternoon. Rail will be the heaviest hit between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., with a 60 percent chance for rain. The temperature high will linger just below 60 degrees.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Love Run Road Closures Philadelphia Traffic Benjamin Franklin Parkway Running

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Live updates: Phillies host Braves on Opening Day
Carroll - Phillies Home Opener

Entertainment

Here's everything that's leaving Netflix in April
Everything that's leaving Netflix in April

Wawa

Wawa teases 'new hoagie' with opening of South Street location
12122018_Wawa_Old_City

Eagles

Eagles don't know who their middle linebacker is yet
031219JordanHicks

Entertainment

Best 'Game of Thrones' episodes to binge before season 8
Game of Thrones season 8

Food and Drink

Trolley car restaurants to give out free ice cream April Fools Day
soft serve ice cream

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved