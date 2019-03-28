Road closures planned for Love Run Half Marathon and 7K

This year's Love Run Half Marathon and 7K races take place Sunday, March 31, on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, right at the feet of the Rocky statue, and you can bet it'll be shutting down some streets.

The course begins on the 2200 block of the Parkway at 7:30 p.m. and ends in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The course map for each run can be found here.

If you're running in one of the races and are looking for some more information about where to check in and when, take a look at the Love Run Athlete Guide.

After the race, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., there will be a finish line festival with food and drinks.

Here's what you need to know about road closures, public transit, and parking.

ROAD CLOSURES

These streets will be closed from 3 a.m. on Sunday until 1 p.m.

• Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 22nd Street to Eakins Oval

• Eakins Oval from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the Philadelphia Museum of Art

• Kelly Drive from Eakins Oval to Fairmount Avenue

• Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from Eakins Oval to Montgomery Drive

Roads will incrementally reopen as they are cleaned and serviced. All roads in Center City are expected to reopen by 11 a.m.

PARKING

If you see a "Temporary No Parking Sign" on Sunday, that means it's restricted for the races. Parking is prohibited on the streets above between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday. Vehicles parked in these areas will be towed.

If you're planning on driving, event officials recommend booking parking ahead of time. You can use the Love Run's SpotHero Parking page to book a spot with a special 50 percent off discount.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

The BSL and MFL will operate on a normal weekend schedule throughout the day Sunday. If you're coming in from out-of-town, consider taking Amtrak to 30th Street Station and then taking the Market Frankford Line into Center City.

You can also take buses 7, 32, 38, 43, and 48 for service to the Art Museum.

If you're taking public transit on Sunday, check the Systems Status page for any schedule changes or delays.

WEATHER

According to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, rain showers are likely throughout the morning and early afternoon. Rail will be the heaviest hit between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., with a 60 percent chance for rain. The temperature high will linger just below 60 degrees.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.