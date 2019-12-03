More Events:

December 03, 2019

The Cliffs at Callowhill hosting grand opening party

Check out the new rock climbing facility

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Rock Climbing
The Cliffs at Callowhill Courtesy of/The Cliffs at Callowhill

The Cliffs at Callowhill's grand opening is Dec. 7.

The Cliffs Climbing + Fitness is throwing a grand opening party on Saturday for its newest location, The Cliffs at Callowhill.

A 40,000-square-foot warehouse at 1010 Callowhill St. has been transformed into an indoor rock climbing facility with top rope, lead and crack climbing routes, boulder problems and an Olympic training speed climbing wall. There's also a private yoga room and a full-scale fitness center.

RELATED: Get active this winter with guided walk through Morris Arboretum

At the grand opening party, which starts at 8 a.m., those interested in checking out the space can climb for free.

There will be face painting, food trucks and climbing games, too. Then later in the night, starting at 10 p.m., there will be a DJ, circus performers and free beer.

The facility is open to members and guests during weekdays from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Members pay $85 per month for unlimited access to The Cliffs at Callowhill.

A range of classes and clinics are available to new and experienced climbers of all ages. Also, there's a full-time route setting team to ensure new climbs are available daily.

Below are photos of the facility.

The Cliffs at CallowhillCourtesy of/The Cliffs at Callowhill

The Cliffs at Callowhill grand opening is Dec. 7.


The Cliffs at CallowhillCourtesy of/The Cliffs at Callowhill

Climb for free at the grand opening.


The Cliffs at CallowhillCourtesy of/The Cliffs at Callowhill

Both new and experienced climbers are welcome.


Grand Opening at The Cliffs at Callowhill

Saturday, Dec. 7
8 a.m. to midnight | Free to attend
1010 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19123

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Rock Climbing Philadelphia Callowhill Openings

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The evolution of this gross Eagles season, week-by-week, in stick figure form
120319CarsonWentz3

Animals

Chunky bulldog from Pennsylvania, named Thor, wins 2019 National Dog Show
National Dog Show 2019 thor

Volunteering

Where to volunteer in Philadelphia this month
Teamwork Diversity 04012019

Eagles

Report: Eagles could make 'significant changes' to staff if team doesn't go on playoff run
Jeff-Lurie_120219_usat

TV

What's leaving Netflix in December: 'Frasier,' and all five 'Rocky' films
Netflix December list

Holiday

Check out decorated boats on the Delaware River during Parade of Lights 2019
Parade of Lights

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved