The Cliffs at Callowhill hosting grand opening party

The Cliffs Climbing + Fitness is throwing a grand opening party on Saturday for its newest location, The Cliffs at Callowhill.

A 40,000-square-foot warehouse at 1010 Callowhill St. has been transformed into an indoor rock climbing facility with top rope, lead and crack climbing routes, boulder problems and an Olympic training speed climbing wall. There's also a private yoga room and a full-scale fitness center.

At the grand opening party, which starts at 8 a.m., those interested in checking out the space can climb for free.

There will be face painting, food trucks and climbing games, too. Then later in the night, starting at 10 p.m., there will be a DJ, circus performers and free beer.

The facility is open to members and guests during weekdays from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Members pay $85 per month for unlimited access to The Cliffs at Callowhill.

A range of classes and clinics are available to new and experienced climbers of all ages. Also, there's a full-time route setting team to ensure new climbs are available daily.

Below are photos of the facility.

Courtesy of/The Cliffs at Callowhill Courtesy of/The Cliffs at Callowhill The Cliffs at Callowhill grand opening is Dec. 7.



Courtesy of/The Cliffs at Callowhill Courtesy of/The Cliffs at Callowhill Climb for free at the grand opening.



Courtesy of/The Cliffs at Callowhill Courtesy of/The Cliffs at Callowhill Both new and experienced climbers are welcome.



Saturday, Dec. 7

8 a.m. to midnight | Free to attend

1010 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19123



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.