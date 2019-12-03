The Cliffs at Callowhill hosting grand opening party

December 03, 2019
The Cliffs Climbing + Fitness is throwing a grand opening party on Saturday for its newest location, The Cliffs at Callowhill.
A 40,000-square-foot warehouse at 1010 Callowhill St. has been transformed into an indoor rock climbing facility with top rope, lead and crack climbing routes, boulder problems and an Olympic training speed climbing wall. There's also a private yoga room and a full-scale fitness center.
At the grand opening party, which starts at 8 a.m., those interested in checking out the space can climb for free.
There will be face painting, food trucks and climbing games, too. Then later in the night, starting at 10 p.m., there will be a DJ, circus performers and free beer.
The facility is open to members and guests during weekdays from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Members pay $85 per month for unlimited access to The Cliffs at Callowhill.
A range of classes and clinics are available to new and experienced climbers of all ages. Also, there's a full-time route setting team to ensure new climbs are available daily.
Below are photos of the facility.
Saturday, Dec. 7
8 a.m. to midnight | Free to attend
1010 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19123
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.