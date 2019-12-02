Get active this winter with guided walk through Morris Arboretum

December 02, 2019
Trying to find ways to fit in more outdoor exercise this winter?
Getting active doesn't need to be complicated. You could do something as simple as joining in a guided walk through Morris Arboretum on Saturday, Dec. 14, or Saturday, Dec. 28.
Walking can help you burn calories and also give you a mental boost.
On the guided walk through the 92-acre arboretum, participants will get to see evergreens and hollies.
The walk will take place at 2 p.m. on both dates and is included with general admission, which is $20 for adults.
Saturday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 28
2 p.m. | Included with general admission
Morris Arboretum
100 E. Northwestern Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118
