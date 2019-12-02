More Events:

December 02, 2019

Get active this winter with guided walk through Morris Arboretum

While getting exercise, participants will see evergreens and hollies

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Walking
Winter Greenery Tour at Morris Arboretum Paul W. Meyer/Morris Arboretum

Explore Morris Arboretum's collection of hollies.

Trying to find ways to fit in more outdoor exercise this winter? 

Getting active doesn't need to be complicated. You could do something as simple as joining in a guided walk through Morris Arboretum on Saturday, Dec. 14, or Saturday, Dec. 28.

RELATED: Details on the 2019 Holiday Garden Railway at Morris Arboretum | The Rudolph Run is a 3-mile fun run along the Manayunk Canal

Walking can help you burn calories and also give you a mental boost.

On the guided walk through the 92-acre arboretum, participants will get to see evergreens and hollies.

The walk will take place at 2 p.m. on both dates and is included with general admission, which is $20 for adults.

Holly Highlights and Winter Greenery Tour

Saturday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 28
2 p.m. | Included with general admission
Morris Arboretum
100 E. Northwestern Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Walking Philadelphia Exercise Chestnut Hill Morris Arboretum

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Dolphins game
120119DeVanteParker

Animals

Chunky bulldog from Pennsylvania, named Thor, wins 2019 National Dog Show
National Dog Show 2019 thor

Volunteering

Where to volunteer in Philadelphia this month
Teamwork Diversity 04012019

Eagles

Eagles season hits rock bottom after loss to putrid Dolphins
Eagles_Dolphins_Jalen_Mills_120119

TV

What's leaving Netflix in December: 'Frasier,' and all five 'Rocky' films
Netflix December list

Holiday

Check out decorated boats on the Delaware River during Parade of Lights 2019
Parade of Lights

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved