November 12, 2019

The Rudolph Run is a 3-mile fun run along the Manayunk Canal

Bring a canned good to donate as your entry fee

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Rudolph Run in Manayunk Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Run along the canal in Manayunk during the annual Rudolph Run, which takes place Dec. 14, 2019.

This December, join Philadelphia Runner for a fun run in Manayunk. The annual Rudolph Run will take place Saturday, Dec. 14.

To join in, register online and bring a canned good to donate to North Light Community Center as your entry fee.

Red noses and jingle bells will be handed out to all runners, but donning your own festive attire is strongly encouraged. The more reindeer antlers, ugly sweaters and other holiday gear, the merrier.

Also, if you're asking Santa for new sneakers this year, try on some shoes from Brooks. The brand is letting runners test them out on the 3-mile run along the Manayunk Canal and will provide post-race treats in the Philadelphia Runner location on Main Street.

The shop also is where check-in will take place, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Then at 9 a.m., the Rudolph Run will start at Main and Gay streets.

Afterward, runners are encouraged to hang out in Manayunk. Many neighborhood spots will offer deals to Rudolph Run participants.

2019 Rudolph Run

Saturday, Dec. 14
9 a.m. | Free with registration
Check-in: 4358 Main St., Philadelphia, PA 19137
Race start: Main and Gay streets, Philadelphia, PA 19137

