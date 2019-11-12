Pre-order turkey, pie and more for Thanksgiving from these restaurants and bakeries

Take the stress out of Thanksgiving by ordering dinner and desserts from local restaurants and bakeries.

Cooking a full feast can be incredibly time consuming. By letting the professionals do the work, you'll get more time with family and friends.

And if you're going to be a guest at someone's home this year, there are plenty of options in this roundup that make a great gift for your host.

Looking to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner at home, but don't want to do all that cooking? CO-OP Restaurant and Lounge is offering a take-home option that includes turkey breast, mashed potatoes, stuffing, Brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce, gravy and a whole pumpkin pie.

The feast is available for $88 and feeds four to five people. Orders, which can be made by calling (215) 398-1874, must be placed by Monday, Nov. 25. The meal can be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 27, or Thursday, Nov. 28.

The Thanksgiving catering menu by Di Bruno Bros. has tons of options. You'll be able to pick and choose exactly what your family wants for the holiday.

Orders for pick up can be placed by calling (215) 665-1659. Make sure to order by Friday, Nov. 22.

Also, if you stop into Di Bruno Bros., look for Philabundance's Abundantly Good brand. Proceeds from sales of those products go to providing food to those in need.

You can pre-order a turkey from Weavers Way Co-op. The turkeys are naturally raised and antibiotic-free. They come from three local suppliers.

You also can order a Thanksgiving dinner package for four people ($99.99) or eight people ($199.99). The meal includes herb-roasted turkey breast, turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, apple sage stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts and cranberry pear relish.

A full vegan spread is available, too. It feeds four to six people ($79.99) and includes tofurky, vegan mushroom gravy, olive oil mashed potatoes, wild rice with pecans and cherries, vegan stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts and cranberry pear relish.

The meals can be picked up from the Ambler and Chestnut Hill locations. Turkeys can be picked up from those stores, plus the one in Mt. Airy. Orders can be made online.

Whether you're hosting this year's Thanksgiving dinner or attending, you can't go wrong by picking up bread, pie or dessert from High Street on Market. The artisanal bakery's goods are long-standing crowd pleasers.

Orders must be placed by Monday, Nov. 25. They can be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 27 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The items available are listed online.

Courtesy of/Cake Life Bake Shop Order pies, cakes and other treats for Thanksgiving from Cake Life Bake Shop.

Kensington Quarters and herbs.

Let this Fishtown bakery take care of dessert. Sweet treats like apple bourbon cake, chocolate pecan pie and cranberry cheesecake are available to pre-order for Thanksgiving. There's also a savory loaf that feeds eight. It's made of cornbread, croissant dough, sausage from

Orders can be placed in-store, by calling (215) 278-2580 and online. Orders must be placed by Sunday, Nov. 24 at 5 p.m. to guarantee pick up between Tuesday, Nov. 26, and Thursday, Nov. 28.



If you miss the pre-order deadline, Cake Life will have a limited selection of cakes, pies and pastries available in the shop for purchase.

Courtesy of/Weckerly’s Ice Cream Just in time for Thanksgiving, Weckerly's Ice Cream introduces Turkey Sandwiches. The treat is made with maple bourbon graham cookies and a choice of vanilla or pumpkin pecan ice cream.

Is someone already bringing pie to Thanksgiving dinner? Don't stress. Here's a unique dessert that will impress your family.

You can pre-order turkey-shaped ice cream sandwiches from Weckerly's Ice Cream online. They're made with maple bourbon graham cookies and a choice of vanilla or pumpkin pecan ice cream.

The deadline for ordering is Sunday, Nov. 24.



Pumpkin chocolate chip pound cake, flourless chocolate cake, pumpkin pecan cranberry bread and San Francisco-style sourdough are only a few of the items you can order from Metropolitan Bakery.

To pre-order for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 27, or Thursday, Nov. 28, call the Rittenhouse location at (215) 545-6655 or the University City location at (215) 222-1492. Orders cannot be placed or picked up at Reading Terminal Market.



Courtesy of/Bondfire Media Lil’ Pop Shop is offering a special selection of house-made pies for Thanksgiving. Pictured above is the pumpkin pie.

Lil' Pop Shop is another place where you can order delicious hand-made pies for Thanksgiving. Selections include pumpkin, cranberry orange meringue and rosewater cherry.

Orders can be made online or by calling (215) 222-5829. The deadline to order is Sunday, Nov. 24, by 9 p.m.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.