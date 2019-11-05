Jet Wine Bar selling wines that pair perfectly with Thanksgiving dinner

Jet Wine Bar is offering two different, three-packs of wine to-go in November for Thanksgiving dinner. The wines were hand-picked by owner Jill Weber.

Each wine was carefully selected to pair perfectly with turkey and other holiday favorites.

If you're hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year, this eliminates one stressor. If you're dining at a friend or family member's home, it's an easy – but still thoughtful – gift to bring.

Each three-pack is $80. Orders must be placed before Tuesday, Nov. 19, by calling (215) 735-1116 or in-person at the bar.

The wines can be picked up between Friday, Nov. 23, and Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Jet Wine Bar at 1526 South St. Here are the bottles of wine included in each three-pack:



Option 1

• Agrina Doo, Portuguiser (2018) – Pairs well with roast turkey and cranberry sauce • Ca’Lojera, Lugana (2018) – Pairs well with fish (shrimp cocktail, raw oysters, smoked fish) • Carpinus Winery, Tokaji Hárslevelű Tokaj (2017) – Pairs well with sweet potato casserole or pumpkin pie

Option 2

• Weingut Heinrich, Neusiedlersee Blaufränkisch (2016) – Pairs well with goose, duck or beef • Cesani, Vernaccia di San Gimignano (2018) – Pairs well with roasted Brussels sprouts with lemon and parmesan • Csetvei Pincészet, Mór Juhfark (2015) – Pairs well with collard greens or green bean casserole (or the perfect wine for a whole-roasted cauliflower vegan entrée)

