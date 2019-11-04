More Events:

November 04, 2019

Sample three fitness classes for $35 in Chestnut Hill

The Turkey Trot TryClassathon will take place Sunday, Nov. 24

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Sample classes at some of Chestnut Hill's most popular fitness studios during the Turkey Trot TryClassathon.

This November, you can sample classes at some of Chestnut Hill's most popular fitness studios.

Buy a $35 ticket to the Turkey Trot TryClassathon on Sunday, Nov. 24, and choose three workouts to participate in that day.

Participating businesses are: 

Rebel – yoga
Pure Barre – barre
DanceFit Chestnut Hill – group fitness
Vitality Studio – pilates 
Chestnut Hill Cycle Fitness – indoor cycling

The 30-minute classes will take place at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. with 30-minute breaks between to allow for travel between venues.

Also, there will be special discounts at neighborhood restaurants for Turkey Trot TryClassathon participants after the event.

Turkey Trot TryClassathon

Sunday, Nov. 24
11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | $35 per person
Chestnut Hill

