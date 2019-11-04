Sample three fitness classes for $35 in Chestnut Hill

November 04, 2019
This November, you can sample classes at some of Chestnut Hill's most popular fitness studios.
Buy a $35 ticket to the Turkey Trot TryClassathon on Sunday, Nov. 24, and choose three workouts to participate in that day.
Participating businesses are:
• Rebel – yoga
• Pure Barre – barre
• DanceFit Chestnut Hill – group fitness
• Vitality Studio – pilates
• Chestnut Hill Cycle Fitness – indoor cycling
The 30-minute classes will take place at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. with 30-minute breaks between to allow for travel between venues.
Also, there will be special discounts at neighborhood restaurants for Turkey Trot TryClassathon participants after the event.
Sunday, Nov. 24
11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | $35 per person
Chestnut Hill
