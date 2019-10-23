Barry's Bootcamp bringing its signature HIIT workouts to Rittenhouse

Soon you'll be able to sign up for Barry's Bootcamp in Philadelphia, opening this November. The brand is known for it's dimly-lit, red-colored studios and intense total-body group workouts.

Individual classes are $30, with class packages and memberships also available.

The new Barry's is located at 1911 Sansom Street in Rittenhouse.

The space is a little over 5,000 square feet, with a workout studio that can fit 54 participants, a clothing boutique selling Barry's workout apparel and the signature Fuel Bar with healthy and energizing smoothies, plus locker rooms with Oribe products and Dyson hairdryers.

Barry's, founded in Los Angeles in 1998, provides hour-long HIIT classes that include 25-30 minutes of interval-based cardiovascular routines on treadmills with 25-30 minutes of strength training using free weights, resistance bands and more.

Additionally, the studio calendar is uniquely customized to focus on a different body part each day of the week, offering participants a complete, full-body fitness regime.

1911 Sansom St., Philadelphia PA 19103



