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October 22, 2026

Rocky fans can punch a 225-pound side of beef outside Reading Terminal Market this Saturday

The Oct. 24 event will recreate the movie's famous training scene on Filbert Street, with a $20 charity challenge, a Rocky look-alike contest and themed food.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Experiences Rocky
Rocky inspired reading terminal event Left: Thom Carroll for PhillyVoice/Right: Courtesy of Reading Terminal Market

Reading Terminal Market will close Filbert Street on Saturday, Oct. 24, for a Rocky-inspired event where fans can pose beside a 225-pound side of beef and recreate the movie's famous training scene. At right, market mascot Philbert the Pig demonstrates the idea in a promotional preview video.

Rocky Balboa made punching slabs of beef part of Philadelphia movie history. This Saturday, fans will get a chance to recreate the famous movie scene themselves outside Reading Terminal Market.

The market will close Filbert Street on Oct. 24 for its Meat Market Challenge, a Rocky-themed event celebrating the film's 50th anniversary. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., a 225-pound side of beef will hang over the street for fans to take their best shot.

Philadelphia bare-knuckle fighter Johnny "Cannoli" Garbarino is scheduled to throw the ceremonial first punch before fans get their turn. For a $20 donation, participants can punch the hanging beef and receive a professional photograph recreating the famous training scene.

The money will help stock Reading Terminal Market's Sharing Excess Food Rescue Pantry for the holidays, providing food to families in need. 

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A Rocky look-alike contest will run from noon to 1 p.m., with a Reading Terminal Market gift card going to the winner. A DJ will play music from the movies, and market merchants will offer Rocky-themed food while supplies last.

The beef is being supplied by Martin's Quality Meats and will be donated to animals at the Elmwood Park and Cape May zoos after the event.

The Meat Market Challenge is part of Rocky Season, a series of Philadelphia events organized by the Philadelphia Visitor Center to mark 50 years since the original film's release.

Additional details are available on the Reading Terminal Market website.

Meat Market Challenge at Reading Terminal Market

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026
Time: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Location: Filbert Street outside Reading Terminal Market, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Admission: Free to attend; $20 donation to participate in the meat-punching photo opportunity
Rocky look-alike contest: Noon-1 p.m.; market gift card awarded to the winner
Other activities: DJ, Rocky-themed food and merchandise
Event information: Reading Terminal Market

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

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