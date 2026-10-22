Rocky fans can punch a 225-pound side of beef outside Reading Terminal Market this Saturday

Rocky Balboa made punching slabs of beef part of Philadelphia movie history. This Saturday, fans will get a chance to recreate the famous movie scene themselves outside Reading Terminal Market.

The market will close Filbert Street on Oct. 24 for its Meat Market Challenge, a Rocky-themed event celebrating the film's 50th anniversary. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., a 225-pound side of beef will hang over the street for fans to take their best shot.

Philadelphia bare-knuckle fighter Johnny "Cannoli" Garbarino is scheduled to throw the ceremonial first punch before fans get their turn. For a $20 donation, participants can punch the hanging beef and receive a professional photograph recreating the famous training scene.

The money will help stock Reading Terminal Market's Sharing Excess Food Rescue Pantry for the holidays, providing food to families in need.

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A Rocky look-alike contest will run from noon to 1 p.m., with a Reading Terminal Market gift card going to the winner. A DJ will play music from the movies, and market merchants will offer Rocky-themed food while supplies last.

The beef is being supplied by Martin's Quality Meats and will be donated to animals at the Elmwood Park and Cape May zoos after the event.

The Meat Market Challenge is part of Rocky Season, a series of Philadelphia events organized by the Philadelphia Visitor Center to mark 50 years since the original film's release.

Additional details are available on the Reading Terminal Market website.

Meat Market Challenge at Reading Terminal Market

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026

Time: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Location: Filbert Street outside Reading Terminal Market, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Admission: Free to attend; $20 donation to participate in the meat-punching photo opportunity

Rocky look-alike contest: Noon-1 p.m.; market gift card awarded to the winner

Other activities: DJ, Rocky-themed food and merchandise

Event information: Reading Terminal Market

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