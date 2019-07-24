You can watch the first five 'Rocky' movies on Netflix this August

July 24, 2019
Philadelphians, you're going to want to carve out some time this August to binge-watch the first five "Rocky" movies.
The boxing saga is practically required viewing in the City of Brotherly Love and if it's been a while since you've seen the films, then now's the perfect time to get reacquainted with Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa. You can binge-watch on Netflix starting Aug. 1.
The movie marathon takes nine hours and four minutes, but best to add in time for breaks and buffering. You know you're going to start craving a cheesesteak at some point.
As for other beloved titles to watch next month, check out "Now and Then," "The House Bunny" and "Gangs of New York."
All the '90s kids will love "Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling" and "Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus." The classic rom-coms "Four Weddings and a Funeral" and "Groundhog Day" are also good picks for nostalgia.
New seasons of "GLOW," "Derry Girls," "Mindhunter" and "Jane the Virgin" are available, too.
Below is everything coming to Netflix this August.
Available Aug. 1
Are We Done Yet?
Boyka: Undisputed
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Groundhog Day
Horns
Jackie Brown
Jupiter Ascending
Now and Then
Panic Room
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Sex and the City: The Movie
Something’s Gotta Give
The Bank Job
The House Bunny
The Sinner: Julian
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Available Aug. 2
Ask the StoryBots: Season 3
Basketball or Nothing
Dear White People: Volume 3
Derry Girls: Season 2
Otherhood
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3
Available Aug. 4
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4
Available Aug. 5
Enter the Anime
No Good Nick: Part 2
Available Aug. 6
Screwball
Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That
Available Aug. 8
Dollar
Jane The Virgin: Season 5
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
The Naked Director
Wu Assassins
Available Aug. 9
Cable Girls: Season 4
The Family
GLOW: Season 3
The InBESTigators
iZombie: Season 5
Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling
Sintonia
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales
Tiny House Nation: Volume 1
Available Aug. 13
Knightfall: Season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready
Available Aug. 14
The 100: Season 6
Available Aug. 15
Cannon Busters
Available Aug. 16
45 rpm
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez
Better Than Us
Diagnosis
Frontera verde
Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus
The Little Switzerland
MINDHUNTER: Season 2
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3
Selfless
Sextuplets
Super Monsters Back to School
Victim Number 8
Available Aug. 17
The Punisher (2004)
Available Aug. 20
Gangs of New York
Simon Amstell: Set Free
Available Aug. 21
American Factory
Hyperdrive
Available Aug. 22
Love Alarm
Available Aug. 23
El Pepe: Una vida suprema
HERO MASK: Part II
Rust Valley Restorers
Available Aug. 27
Million Pound Menu: Season 2
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7
Available Aug. 29
Falling Inn Love
Kardec
Workin’ Moms: Season 3
Available Aug. 30
The A List
Carole & Tuesday
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
Droppin’ Cash: Season 2
La Grande Classe
Locked Up: Season 3
Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2
Styling Hollywood
True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis
Un bandido honrado
Available Aug. 31
Luo Bao Bei: Season 1
