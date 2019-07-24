You can watch the first five 'Rocky' movies on Netflix this August

Philadelphians, you're going to want to carve out some time this August to binge-watch the first five "Rocky" movies.

The boxing saga is practically required viewing in the City of Brotherly Love and if it's been a while since you've seen the films, then now's the perfect time to get reacquainted with Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa. You can binge-watch on Netflix starting Aug. 1.

The movie marathon takes nine hours and four minutes, but best to add in time for breaks and buffering. You know you're going to start craving a cheesesteak at some point.

As for other beloved titles to watch next month, check out "Now and Then," "The House Bunny" and "Gangs of New York."

All the '90s kids will love "Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling" and "Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus." The classic rom-coms "Four Weddings and a Funeral" and "Groundhog Day" are also good picks for nostalgia.

New seasons of "GLOW," "Derry Girls," "Mindhunter" and "Jane the Virgin" are available, too.

Below is everything coming to Netflix this August.

Available Aug. 1

Are We Done Yet?

Boyka: Undisputed

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Groundhog Day

Horns

Jackie Brown

Jupiter Ascending

Now and Then

Panic Room

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Sex and the City: The Movie

Something’s Gotta Give

The Bank Job

The House Bunny

The Sinner: Julian

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

inRead invented by Teads

Available Aug. 2

Ask the StoryBots: Season 3

Basketball or Nothing

Dear White People: Volume 3

Derry Girls: Season 2

Otherhood

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3

Available Aug. 4

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4

Available Aug. 5

Enter the Anime

No Good Nick: Part 2

Available Aug. 6

Screwball

Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That

Available Aug. 8

Dollar

Jane The Virgin: Season 5

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

The Naked Director

Wu Assassins

Available Aug. 9

Cable Girls: Season 4

The Family

GLOW: Season 3

The InBESTigators

iZombie: Season 5

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling

Sintonia

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales

Tiny House Nation: Volume 1

Available Aug. 13

Knightfall: Season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready

Available Aug. 14

The 100: Season 6

Available Aug. 15

Cannon Busters

Available Aug. 16

45 rpm

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez

Better Than Us

Diagnosis

Frontera verde

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus

The Little Switzerland

MINDHUNTER: Season 2

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3

Selfless

Sextuplets

Super Monsters Back to School

Victim Number 8

Available Aug. 17

The Punisher (2004)

Available Aug. 20

Gangs of New York

Simon Amstell: Set Free

Available Aug. 21

American Factory

Hyperdrive

Available Aug. 22

Love Alarm

Available Aug. 23

El Pepe: Una vida suprema

HERO MASK: Part II

Rust Valley Restorers

Available Aug. 27

Million Pound Menu: Season 2

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7

Available Aug. 29

Falling Inn Love

Kardec

Workin’ Moms: Season 3

Available Aug. 30

The A List

Carole & Tuesday

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Droppin’ Cash: Season 2

La Grande Classe

Locked Up: Season 3

Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2

Styling Hollywood

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis

Un bandido honrado

Available Aug. 31

Luo Bao Bei: Season 1

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.