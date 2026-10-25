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October 25, 2026

Think you can beat Rocky? Timed race up Art Museum steps set for Nov. 7

The Philadelphia Visitor Center is organizing the challenge, which will test whether participants can climb the famous 72 steps in under 12 seconds.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Rocky Run
Rocky Steps Challenege Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Museum of Art's famous Rocky Steps will host a timed climbing challenge Saturday, Nov. 7, as part of celebrations marking the original Rocky movie's 50th anniversary.

Twelve seconds. Seventy-two steps. That's the challenge awaiting anyone who thinks they can match Rocky Balboa's famous sprint up the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps.

The Philadelphia Visitor Center will host the Rocky Steps Challenge on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 9 to 11 a.m., giving participants a chance to race against the clock for prizes as part of celebrations marking the original Rocky movie's 50th anniversary.

Everyone who completes the climb will receive a Rocky Season 2026 commemorative sweatband and certificate. Runners who finish in under 11.7 seconds can also earn a Rocky Shop prize and a $15 honeygrow gift certificate.

One participant will receive a grand prize package featuring a replica of Rocky's Italian Stallion robe, a pair of tickets to the Flyers' Rocky Night, a pair of tickets to the Rocky at 50 Legacy Concert, a copy of Sylvester Stallone's memoir The Steps, and a $100 honeygrow gift certificate.

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The event will also feature an Orange Toss Sprint across the museum's front plaza, giving participants another chance to test their reflexes. 

The challenge takes place outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art at 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Participants can register in advance through Eventbrite.

The Rocky Steps Challenge

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026
Time: 9-11 a.m.
Location: Philadelphia Museum of Art steps, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Main challenge: Climb 72 steps in under 12 seconds
Other activities: Orange Toss Sprint, honeygrow food samples and Rocky Shop merchandise
Prizes: Commemorative sweatband and certificate for finishers; additional prizes for times under 11.7 seconds; one grand prize package
Registration: Eventbrite

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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