Listen to local musicians and shop for artwork at Roxborough Spring Fest

Seven nearby schools will showcase student art along Ridge Avenue; artists will also hold pottery and glassblowing demos

Roxborough Spring Fest returns to Ridge Avenue on Saturday, May 20 from 12 to 6 p.m. with a student art showcase, food trucks, live music and artisan demonstrations.

As the days get longer and the weather gets warmer, thousands of Philadelphia residents are heading outside to enjoy block parties, happy hours and neighborhood festivals under the sun. 

In Roxborough, Ridge Avenue from Lyceum to Leverington avenues will be shut down from 12 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 for Roxborough Spring Fest, an annual expo of the neighborhood's small businesses featuring food trucks, artisan demonstrations and an art showcase with work from students at seven nearby elementary, middle and high schools. 

More than 200 pieces of student art will be on display along Ridge Avenue, and visitors will be able to vote for their favorites using the QR codes on the bottom of each display. Winners will receive prizes from Roxborough's small businesses. 

Several artisans will showcase their skills in pottery, glassblowing and air painting as crowds wander Ridge Avenue, where craft vendors will hawk homemade apparel, soaps, lotions and art prints. There will also be axe throwing, storytelling sessions for children and a pet photo-booth. 

Regional favorites like Chaddsford Winery, Stateside Vodka and New Ridge Brewing Co. will be parked along the avenue, along with seven other food trucks.

At two stages located at each end of the festival, musicians and dancers will perform live all day long. Lyceum Avenue's stage will be packed with performers beginning at noon with the Mitchell Street Phillbillies Band, followed by AMY Northwest's music program and the nonprofit theater company Old Academy Players.

At the other stage, located next to Michael's Water Ice at 6188 Ridge Ave., Upper Darby folk rock singer Kenn Kweder kicks things off at 12:30 p.m. before solo pop singer Toria Daisy and cover artist Acoustic Ferrari perform during the latter half of the festival. 

For more information about Roxborough Spring Fest and other community events hosted by the Development Corporation, check out its Instagram

Roxborough Spring Fest

Saturday, May 20 (rain date Sunday, May 21)
12 to 6 p.m. | Free, pay-as-you-go
Ridge Avenue between Lyceum and Leverington avenues
Philadelphia, PA 19128

