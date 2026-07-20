More Events:

July 20, 2026

Saint Levant brings 'AFANDI World Tour' to Philly's TLA this September

The Palestinian singer-songwriter, known for blending Arabic, English and French in his music, will perform Sept. 27.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Concerts Performances
Saint Levant World Tour Provided Courtesy/Live Nation

Saint Levant will perform at the Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia on Sept. 27 as part of his "AFANDI World Tour."

Saint Levant, the Palestinian singer-songwriter who has built an international following with multilingual pop music, will bring his "AFANDI World Tour" to Philly this fall.

The artist will perform at the Theatre of Living Arts on South Street on Sunday, Sept. 27. The Philadelphia stop is one of more than 40 dates scheduled across North America, Europe and the Middle East.

Born Marwan Abdelhamid, Saint Levant first gained international attention with his 2022 single "Very Few Friends." His music blends Arabic, English and French with pop, hip-hop, R&B and Middle Eastern influences. Many of his songs explore themes of love, identity and his Palestinian heritage.

The tour centers on Layali Al Afandi, a stage show inspired by Beirut's nightlife in the 1990s. It mixes live music with storytelling and theatrical production to recreate the look and feel of that era

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, following presales that begin Tuesday, July 21.

Saint Levant's "AFANDI World Tour"

Sunday, Sept. 27
Theatre of Living Arts
334 South St.
Philadelphia, PA 19147

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Concerts Performances Music Theatre of Living Arts

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - Scenic Wows

Scenic hidden wows in Jersey
Philly Hired Photo for TopRecirc and Read More

Your next job could be at PHL

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Contractor settles for $7.2 million in Amtrak kickback scheme

30th Street Station Case

Festivals

Whoopie Pie Festival to bring more than 400 flavors to Lancaster County

Whoopie Pie Festival

Children's Health

Nearly all teens want to learn how to drive. But barriers prevent many from doing so, CHOP study finds

Teen Driving CHOP

Entertainment

A breakdown of Philly's experience as a World Cup host

World Cup winlosedraw

Sponsored

Build healthy habits that actually stick

Purchased - Female hands cut avocado on wooden working surface in kitchen at the home stock photo

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Phillies 'would love to acquire' Mets top reliever

Mets-trade-deadline-Phillies-Luke-Weaver_072026

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved