Saint Levant brings 'AFANDI World Tour' to Philly's TLA this September

Saint Levant, the Palestinian singer-songwriter who has built an international following with multilingual pop music, will bring his "AFANDI World Tour" to Philly this fall.

The artist will perform at the Theatre of Living Arts on South Street on Sunday, Sept. 27. The Philadelphia stop is one of more than 40 dates scheduled across North America, Europe and the Middle East.

Born Marwan Abdelhamid, Saint Levant first gained international attention with his 2022 single "Very Few Friends." His music blends Arabic, English and French with pop, hip-hop, R&B and Middle Eastern influences. Many of his songs explore themes of love, identity and his Palestinian heritage.

The tour centers on Layali Al Afandi, a stage show inspired by Beirut's nightlife in the 1990s. It mixes live music with storytelling and theatrical production to recreate the look and feel of that era

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, following presales that begin Tuesday, July 21.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Theatre of Living Arts

334 South St.

Philadelphia, PA 19147

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