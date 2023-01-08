The Saints' first-round pick, owned by the Eagles, will be 10th overall

The Philadelphia Eagles currently hold two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft — their own, and the pick that the Saints traded to them prior to the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Saints' pick, owned by the Eagles, will be 10th overall.

The Saints finished with a 7-10 record this season, along with five other teams. The order in which those teams will pick was determined by their 2022 strength of schedules. The easier the strength of schedule, the better the pick (via Tankathon):

Draft slot Team Strength of schedule (via Tankathon) 8 Falcons (7-10) 0.467 9 Panthers (7-10) 0.472 10 Saints (owned by Eagles) (7-10) 0.507 11 Titans (7-10) 0.510 12 Browns (owned by Texans) (7-10) 0.524 13 Jets (7-10) 0.539



There is one game left on the NFL schedule. That is between the Packers and Lions on Sunday Night Football. Because the Saints played neither of those teams this season, their strength of schedule is locked in at 0.507.

The Titans played the Packers this season, so if they lose, the Titans' strength of schedule will go down a bit, but only to 0.509. Hence, the Saints pick is locked in at 10th overall.

The Eagles' own first round pick will be determined by how far they advance in the playoffs.

