More Events:

June 12, 2017

Grab a bite before hitting the beach at Sea Isle City's three-day food truck fest

More than 15 food trucks are participating

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Festivals

For the third summer, the Sea Isle City Food Truck Invitational will set up on the Kix McNutley's property at 63rd Street and Landis Avenue.

For three days, Shore-goers can grab food from the trucks before or after heading to the beach. The festival is located only a block away from the sand and surf.

RELATED: 10 foods for your Jersey Shore bucket list

The list of participating food trucks is below.

• Philly Fry
• Mama's Meatballs
• 5 Sisters
• Waffle De Lys
• Dump N Roll
• Cupcake Carnival
• Chimney Cake Factory
• Good Mood Food
• El Gringo Loco
• Cheezen
• Nick's Roast Beef
• Cannoli World
• Cone Appetite
• El Lechon de Negron
• Marie's Seafood
• Glazed and Confused

There will be live entertainment, other vendors and family-friendly activities, too.

The food truck fest will run from noon to 9 p.m. on June 23-24. On June 25, the festival will end early at 6 p.m.

Sea Isle City Food Truck Invitational: June 2017

Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25
Beginning at noon
Kix McNutley's
63rd Street and Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, New Jersey
Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Festivals Sea Isle City Jersey Shore Shore New Jersey Food Trucks

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The 10 worst contracts in the NFC East
060919EliManning

Vehicles

No, the Philadelphia Parking Authority didn't ticket a car that caught fire on South Street
fire car parking ticket

Food & Drink

Check out the food and drink vendors at Piazza Pod Park in Northern Liberties
Piazza Pod Park in Northern Liberties

Phillies

MLB rumors: The Phillies could trade for these five top-of-the-line starters right now
marcus-stroman-blue-jays_060819_usat

Opioids

Drexel survey shows support in Kensington for overdose prevention site
Carroll - Kensington

Travel

American Airlines launches flight from Philly to 'Game of Thrones' filming location
Dubrovnik American Airlines Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved