Grab a bite before hitting the beach at Sea Isle City's three-day food truck fest

June 12, 2017
For the third summer, the Sea Isle City Food Truck Invitational will set up on the Kix McNutley's property at 63rd Street and Landis Avenue.
For three days, Shore-goers can grab food from the trucks before or after heading to the beach. The festival is located only a block away from the sand and surf.
The list of participating food trucks is below.
• Philly Fry
• Mama's Meatballs
• 5 Sisters
• Waffle De Lys
• Dump N Roll
• Cupcake Carnival
• Chimney Cake Factory
• Good Mood Food
• El Gringo Loco
• Cheezen
• Nick's Roast Beef
• Cannoli World
• Cone Appetite
• El Lechon de Negron
• Marie's Seafood
• Glazed and Confused
There will be live entertainment, other vendors and family-friendly activities, too.
The food truck fest will run from noon to 9 p.m. on June 23-24. On June 25, the festival will end early at 6 p.m.