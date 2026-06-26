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June 26, 2026

Senses Fail is bringing its 'Still Searching' anniversary tour to Philly

The New Jersey post-hardcore band will perform the 2006 album at the Theatre of Living Arts on Dec. 16 with Koyo and Initiate.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Concerts Tours
Senses Fail Photo Provided Courtesy/Live Nation

Senses Fail will bring its "Still Searching" anniversary tour to the Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia on Dec. 16.

Senses Fail will bring its "Still Searching" anniversary tour to Philadelphia this winter with a stop at the Theatre of Living Arts.

The New Jersey post-hardcore band will perform the 2006 album at the Theatre of Living Arts on Dec. 16, joined by Koyo and Initiate. The Philadelphia concert is one of the final stops on the band's U.S. and Canadian tour before it concludes in Brooklyn.

Released in 2006, Still Searching remains one of Senses Fail's best-known albums. Nearly 20 years later, the band is revisiting the record on a tour that celebrates its legacy while bringing longtime fans back to songs that helped define the group's career.

Tickets are on sale now and are available through Live Nation.

Senses Fail: Still Searching Tour

Wednesday, Dec. 16
Theatre of Living Arts
334 South St.
Philadelphia, PA 19147

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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