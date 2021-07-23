4 people injured in North Philly bus crash, SEPTA says

July 23, 2021
Four SEPTA passengers were injured Friday morning after a Route 47 bus collided with a pickup truck in North Philadelphia, officials said.
Two of the passengers were transported to Temple University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, SEPTA spokesperson John Golden told PhillyVoice.
The crash occurred at 6 a.m. at Fifth Street and Allegheny Avenue, 6ABC reports. After the bus collided with the truck, it crashed into a utility pole and stopped in the parking lot of a used car dealership.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, Golden said.
"People who take that bus route should probably expect delays," Golden said. "They should check our website for information about a detour."
#BREAKING: Crash involving @SEPTA bus injures at least four people. Officials say the crash happened at 5th Street and Allegheny Avenue when this truck ran a red light and caused the collision. pic.twitter.com/eeQLn5O4Yh— Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) July 23, 2021
