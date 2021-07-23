4 people injured in North Philly bus crash, SEPTA says

Four SEPTA passengers were injured Friday morning after a Route 47 bus collided with a pickup truck in North Philadelphia, officials said.

Two of the passengers were transported to Temple University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, SEPTA spokesperson John Golden told PhillyVoice.



The crash occurred at 6 a.m. at Fifth Street and Allegheny Avenue, 6ABC reports. After the bus collided with the truck, it crashed into a utility pole and stopped in the parking lot of a used car dealership.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, Golden said.



"People who take that bus route should probably expect delays," Golden said. "They should check our website for information about a detour."