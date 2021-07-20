Wilmington bicyclist dies after crash in Stone Harbor

A 50-year-old woman from Wilmington, Del. has died after she was hit by a car while riding her bicycle in Stone Harbor this past weekend, law enforcement officials said Monday.

The fatal accident occurred around the intersection of 87th Street and First Avenue at approximately 9:26 a.m. Saturday in the Jersey Shore town, police said.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old woman from Blue Bell, Montgomery County was heading north on First Avenue while the bicyclist was riding eastbound on the 100 block of 87th Street. The deadly crash happened as the driver of the Jeep turned westbound onto 87th Street, police said.

The driver immediately stopped upon hitting the bicyclist and emergency personnel were called to the scene, police said. The bicyclist was taken by medical helicopter to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, where she later died due to her injuries.

Stone Harbor police and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office are continuing to investigate the accident. No charges have been filed at this time.