More News:

July 20, 2021

Wilmington bicyclist dies after crash in Stone Harbor

An investigation into the accident remains ongoing, police said

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Accidents Bicycles
Stone Harbor bicycle accident Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The fatal accident occurred around the intersection of 87th Street and First Avenue at approximately 9:26 a.m. Saturday in Stone Harbor, police said.

A 50-year-old woman from Wilmington, Del. has died after she was hit by a car while riding her bicycle in Stone Harbor this past weekend, law enforcement officials said Monday.

MORE: 18-year-old pilot makes emergency landing on Ocean City bridge

The fatal accident occurred around the intersection of 87th Street and First Avenue at approximately 9:26 a.m. Saturday in the Jersey Shore town, police said.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old woman from Blue Bell, Montgomery County was heading north on First Avenue while the bicyclist was riding eastbound on the 100 block of 87th Street. The deadly crash happened as the driver of the Jeep turned westbound onto 87th Street, police said.

The driver immediately stopped upon hitting the bicyclist and emergency personnel were called to the scene, police said. The bicyclist was taken by medical helicopter to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, where she later died due to her injuries.

STONE HARBOR - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and Stone Harbor Police Chief Thomas J. Schutta announce...

Posted by Stone Harbor Police Department on Monday, July 19, 2021

Stone Harbor police and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office are continuing to investigate the accident. No charges have been filed at this time.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Accidents Bicycles Philadelphia Stone Harbor Police Crashes Car Crashes Montgomery County Blue Bell Cape May County Bikes Investigations Car Accidents Bicyclists

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles should be looking for Fletcher Cox trade opportunities
Eagles_Cowboys_Fletcher_Cox_sack_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022040.jpg

Sponsored

What’s new at Community College of Philadelphia
Limited - Community College of Philadelphia Main Image Whats New

Development

Wells Fargo Center renovation project resumes after COVID-19 hiatus
Wells Fargo Center renovations

Health News

Jefferson Health cancer patients affected by Elekta data breach
Jefferson Health data breach

Music

The War on Drugs release single from upcoming album, plan tour with two Philly dates
War on Drugs Album

Festivals

Musikfest 2021: Darius Rucker, Sam Hunt, Zedd set to perform in Bethlehem
Musikfest 2021

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1701-15 locust st 1809

FOR SALE! OPEN HOUSE ON JULY 14! Corner, sun-soaked 3 bed, 3.5 bath at The Warwick offering 270 degree views to the south, east and north. One half block from Rittenhouse Square. 2,000 sqft | $1,175,000
Limited - Allan Domb 22 s front st

FOR RENT! Loft-style living with modern finishes at 22 South Front Street! Enter this 1 bed, 1 bath residence into a sun-soaked living area with floor-to-ceiling windows and hardwood floors throughout. 995 sqft |$2,375/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved