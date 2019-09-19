SEPTA offering free Broad Street Line rides home this Sunday after Eagles-Lions game

This Sunday, SEPTA is honoring its tradition of keeping subway rides free when the Eagles are in town.

On Sept. 22 for the Birds' game against the Detroit Lions, all rides from NRG Station in South Philly will be free, starting at 2 p.m. The offer stands courtesy of Independence Blue Cross.

And make sure you get on before 7 p.m. in South Philly, because that's when the day-long offer ends.

Travel to the stadium south on the Broad Street Line will not be free.

Kickoff for the Eagles-Lions game is at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.

