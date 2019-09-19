More News:

September 19, 2019

SEPTA offering free Broad Street Line rides home this Sunday after Eagles-Lions game

From 2 to 7 p.m. all rides are fare-free from NRG Station

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
SEPTA will offer free rides north on the Broad Street Line subway, originating from NRG Station in South Philly after the Philadelphia Eagles-Detroit Lions game on Sunday afternoon.

This Sunday, SEPTA is honoring its tradition of keeping subway rides free when the Eagles are in town.

On Sept. 22 for the Birds' game against the Detroit Lions, all rides from NRG Station in South Philly will be free, starting at 2 p.m. The offer stands courtesy of Independence Blue Cross.

And make sure you get on before 7 p.m. in South Philly, because that's when the day-long offer ends.

Travel to the stadium south on the Broad Street Line will not be free.

Kickoff for the Eagles-Lions game is at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.

