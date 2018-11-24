More News:

November 24, 2018

SEPTA offering free subway rides home from Eagles-Giants game

The discount applies to trips leaving from NRG Station at the stadiums

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation SEPTA
Stock_Carroll - Broad Street Subway Line Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Broad Street subway line.

SEPTA is offering free rides from from the Eagles’ Nov. 25 matchup against the Giants thanks to a partnership with Independence Blue Cross.

Rides on the Broad Street Line from NRG Station will be free beginning at 3 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m., right around the time the team’s 1 p.m. game against the Giants should be wrapping up.

Riders who happen to be taking trains from NRG Station will also be able to use the free rides. The promotion doesn’t apply at other Broad Street Line stations.

The Eagles have been… less good this season than they were last season, but that hasn’t stopped Eagles fans from going to games, and fans have received free rides home all season long, starting in early September thanks to Miller Lite

SEPTA will also be adding extra service to accommodate fans on Sunday. Ten Sports Express trains will be added on the Broad Street Line, running every 10 minutes starting at 10:10 a.m.

"Independence Blue Cross knows how passionate Philadelphians are about their World Champion Eagles, and we share that excitement for our home team," Daniel J. Hilferty, Independence Blue Cross President and CEO, said in a release. "We are pleased to join with SEPTA to provide free, safe and convenient rides home from Sunday's big game."

The Eagles are 4-6 and will need all the help they can get on Sunday. If you head down, maybe you can play cornerback.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation SEPTA Philadelphia Public Transit Football Eagles NFL

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Election 2018

Gritty got zero write-in votes in Delco and that doesn't bode well for the future
Carroll - Philadelphia Flyers Gritty

Eagles

Eagles vs. Giants: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 12
1009_Eagles_Giants_USAT

Holiday

A 27-foot, glowing present to light up Christmas Village at LOVE Park
Light up present at Christmas Village

Eagles

Mailbag: Taking a shot in the dark, the Eagles' 2019 first round pick will be...
112318BrandonGraham

Business

Pennsylvania Airbnb hosts will make $2.39 million this Thanksgiving
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia Skyline at dusk

Holiday

Elton John stars in tearjerker Christmas ad from John Lewis
Elton John

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.