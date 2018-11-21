Carson Wentz named recipient of Eagles’ Ed Block Courage Award

It’s been an underwhelming season for the defending Super Bowl champions, but (before the brutal loss to New Orleans) Carson Wentz’s comeback from an ACL had been quite a silver lining. It’s no surprise, then, that the Eagles nominated Wentz as their latest Ed Block Courage Award recipient.

The award goes to one player from each team who “exemplifies commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage.” It’s hard to think of an Eagles player more deserving of the award than Wentz, who had an MVP season in 2017 before tearing his whole dang knee and watching his pals win the Super Bowl from the sideline.

In his first seven starts of the 2018 season, after missing two games as he finished up rehabbing that knee, Wentz tossed 15 touchdowns, completed 71 percent of his passes, and averaged nearly eight yards per attempt.

He was on pace for 30 touchdowns, just six interceptions, and a season comparable in almost every way to his stellar sophomore campaign.

Then Wentz, like all of his teammates, played horribly in the loss to the Saints in Week 11. The performance brought his numbers back to Earth: his touchdown percentage is now 5.0, his interception percentage is up to 2.0, his yards per attempt is down to 7.6, and his completion percentage is back under 70.

Wentz admitted Wednesday that he knows his game against New Orleans wasn't good enough:

Still, the franchise QB has played pretty solid football after all that rehab, and he has six more games to try and right the ship.

Wentz becomes the third starting quarterback in team history to win the award, joining Michael Vick (2009) and Ron Jaworski (1985). Jason Kelce (2013), Fletcher Cox (2015), and Duce Staley (2001) are the other current members of the Eagles’ organization to win the award.

