Eagles vs. Giants: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 12

After losing to the Saints in what may be the ugliest loss in team history, the 4-6 Eagles are in desperate need of a valuable division win to keep them in the hunt for an NFC East title and playoff spot. The Giants could be the medicine they need to get back on track. Or it could be the game than ends that, more or less, ends their title defense.

Here's how we see Sunday's game against the Giants playing out...

• GAME INFO •

WEEK 12

Eagles (4-6) at Giants (3-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET | Lincoln Financial Field

BROADCAST INFO

TV: FOX | RADIO: 94.1 WIP

BETTING LINES

SPREAD: Eagles (-6) | TOTAL: 46.5 (via Bovada)



• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

SEASON RECORD: 5-5

PICK: Eagles 24, Giants 23

The Giants suck at football somewhat less than they did when the Eagles faced them Week 6 of the regular season, while the listless Eagles are coming off back-to-back embarrassing losses. Trying to decide which is worse of the Eagles' secondary and the Giants' offensive line is a fun exercise, and there's really no wrong answer. The Eagles should be able to exploit the Giants' OL like they usually do, while the Giants should be able to take advantage of the Eagles' practice squad-level corners with their good skill position players on offense.

This will be the 174th game between the Eagles and Giants. The Giants have always owned the head-to-head advantage in this matchup since Game 1, and it has mostly been lopsided in their favor. After the Eagles' recent ownership of the Giants, the all-time record in this series is now 86-85-2, Giants. So, yes, the Eagles can tie it up with a win Sunday night. #Math.



It's hard for me to pick against the Eagles in this matchup, given their dominance of the Giants, but the fact that the Eagles are favored by six points over anyone is laughable.

Evan Macy

SEASON RECORD: 5-5

PICK: Eagles 28, Giants 24

It's really tough to pick this game. I do believe the Eagles are the better team, and still do have a chance to make a run at an NFC East title but that is based on little more than optimism and faith. What I have seen recently is only technically football, and really just a collapse of epic proportions for a team many believed could even repeat in 2018. The Birds' secondary against Odell Beckham Jr. and the Giants other offensive weapons is my biggest concern, as is avoiding another Saquan Barkley explosion.

I am taking the Eagles, because I think the pass rush and a Carson Wentz bounceback from his worst NFL game ever are in the team's favor. But if I am wrong, I am officially done picking them for the year.

Matt Mullin

SEASON RECORD: 3-7

PICK: Eagles 23, Giants 20

I’ve been absolutely awful picking Eagles games this season, and I don’t feel any better about my prospects this week against the Giants. I feel like no matter which team I pick, I’m going to wind up on the losing end. It’s the absolute opposite of the way I felt picking games last year.

When these two teams met earlier in the season, they seemed to be heading in total opposite directions, with the Eagles beating up on a Giants team that’s season was all but over. Now, just over a month later, the Eagles are the team who’s season in on the brink of death, while the Giants are playing with house money. A Birds’ loss to New York on Sunday and the two teams will be tied with 4-7 records.

Of course, a win on Sunday and the Eagles could find themselves playing for a share of the NFC East lead next Monday night against Washington. So it’s hardly as if Doug Pederson’s team has nothing left for which to play. The problem for them, however, isn’t what they’re playing for, but who’s going to be doing the playing. Sure, Tim Jernigan’s return could help stuff the middle against Saquon Barkley, but if the Eagles’ top five cornerbacks are indeed all out on Sunday — they were reportedly using wideouts as cornerbacks in Friday’s practice — then they’re going to have trouble stopping Odell Beckham Jr. and Co., no matter how old and washed up Eli Manning looks.

That being said, I just have to take the Eagles this week. They’ve absolutely owned the Giants in recent years, including earlier this season, and I just can’t see the Eagles losing four straight home games.

Kyle Neubeck

SEASON RECORD: 5-5

PICK: Eagles 24, Giants 20

I’m picking the Eagles less because I believe in them and more because I don’t believe in the “resurgence” from the Giants. They beat a couple of bad teams (albeit one the Eagles had an embarrassing loss to earlier this season) en route to their first two game winning streak since 2016. Woo hoo.

If there’s any pride left in this group, they should still be able to take care of business. I’m not expecting a good or even above average game, but even this banged up version of the Eagles should be able to salvage something at home against the Giants. If not, they might as well pack it in for the season.



Joe Santoliquito

SEASON RECORD: 4-6

PICK: Giants 24, Eagles 17

Like the rest of the Delaware Valley, I've been waiting, and waiting, and waiting, for "The Eagles," at least the offense that I remembered in 2017, to arrive this season. It hasn't and I suppose I needed a New Orleans Saints' knock in the head to ultimately arrive at that conclusion.

The Eagles have six games left and they may not win one of them. You read that right. Dallas looks like the team to beat in the NFC East.

Washington is still formidable, the LA Rams might score 100 against the Eagles' depleted defense and Houston is improving. This is their best chance of the final six to win, but aside from Malcolm Jenkins, who's going to defend the Giants' passing game?

The Eagles are relying on guys off the street at the most important time of the season. It's not a good optic. Meanwhile, the Giants, finally, seem to be getting it. They've won two straight and look far different than the team the Eagles blew out earlier this season.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports