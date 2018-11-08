SEPTA offers free subway rides home from Eagles-Cowboys game

The Philadelphia Eagles begin the second half of their season with a huge home game in prime time against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

Fans in South Philadelphia will be treated to free subway ride from SEPTA and NRG after the game, continuing the public transit agency's pattern for home games throughout the season.

Fans can get on the Broad Street Line for free at NRG Station starting at 9:30 pm all the way until 1:30 am.

"Because NRG has such a strong partnership with both the Eagles and SEPTA, we are excited to join forces to provide football fans a safe and hassle free ride home," said Mike Starck, vice president and general manager of NRG Retail East Division. "Since the naming of NRG Station, we have met thousands of commuters, many of whom are our customers, and of course, most are Eagles fans. We look forward to a great game and a great night."

Service will be added to accommodate the crowd's for Sunday's game, including 12 Sports Express trains that will run every 10 minutes starting at 5:05 pm. Kickoff is at 8:20 pm at Lincoln Financial Field.