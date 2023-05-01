More News:

May 01, 2023

SEPTA to close 10 subway stations for upcoming weekend cleanings

Starting May 5, select stops on the Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines will end service at 8 p.m. They will reopen at 5 a.m. the following Monday

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation SEPTA
SEPTA station cleaning Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

SEPTA will begin weekend deep cleans of 10 stations along its Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines starting Friday, May 5 and stretching through the early fall.

Good news: SEPTA is launching a cleaning blitz of 10 stations along its Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines, meaning your morning commute hopefully will feature fewer crumbled cups and abandoned snacks in the near future.

Bad news: Your regular station might close for one upcoming weekend.

SEPTA will stagger its deep cleans starting Friday, May 5 and ending Friday, October 6. On each blitz weekend, the designated station will close at 8 p.m. Friday and remain shuttered until the following Monday at 5 a.m.

Each clean will include maintenance, repairs and painting along with general sweeping, washing and tidying up.

The Broad Street Line's Snyder Station in South Philly is the first location up for blitzing, followed by the Market-Frankford Line's Allegheny stop in Kensington two weeks later. SEPTA advises all riders affected by the closures to seek alternative trains or buses at neighboring stops, which can be located through its trip planner.

Here is the complete cleaning blitz schedule for the Broad Street Line: 

Station Start Date Start Time End Date  End Time
Snyder Friday, May 5 8 p.m.  Monday, May 8 5 a.m.
Hunting Park Friday, Aug. 11 8 p.m.  Monday, Aug. 14 5 a.m.
Logan Friday, Sept. 88 p.m.Monday, Sept. 11  5 a.m.


And here's the schedule for the Market-Frankford Line:

 StationStart Date Start Time End Date End Time 
Allegheny Friday, May 19 8 p.m. Monday, May 22 5 a.m. 
Tioga Friday, June 16 8 pm. Monday, June 19 5 a.m. 
 11th StreetFriday, July 14 8 pm. Monday, July 17 5 a.m.
Somerset Friday, July 28 8 p.m. Monday, July 31 5 a.m. 
 34th StreetFriday, Aug. 25 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28 5 a.m. 
 46th StreetFriday, Sept. 22 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25 5 a.m. 
13th Street Friday, Oct. 6 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9 5 a.m. 


