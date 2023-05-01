SEPTA to close 10 subway stations for upcoming weekend cleanings

May 01, 2023
Good news: SEPTA is launching a cleaning blitz of 10 stations along its Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines, meaning your morning commute hopefully will feature fewer crumbled cups and abandoned snacks in the near future.
Bad news: Your regular station might close for one upcoming weekend.
SEPTA will stagger its deep cleans starting Friday, May 5 and ending Friday, October 6. On each blitz weekend, the designated station will close at 8 p.m. Friday and remain shuttered until the following Monday at 5 a.m.
Each clean will include maintenance, repairs and painting along with general sweeping, washing and tidying up.
The Broad Street Line's Snyder Station in South Philly is the first location up for blitzing, followed by the Market-Frankford Line's Allegheny stop in Kensington two weeks later. SEPTA advises all riders affected by the closures to seek alternative trains or buses at neighboring stops, which can be located through its trip planner.
Here is the complete cleaning blitz schedule for the Broad Street Line:
|Station
|Start Date
|Start Time
|End Date
|End Time
|Snyder
|Friday, May 5
|8 p.m.
|Monday, May 8
|5 a.m.
|Hunting Park
|Friday, Aug. 11
|8 p.m.
|Monday, Aug. 14
|5 a.m.
|Logan
|Friday, Sept. 8
|8 p.m.
|Monday, Sept. 11
|5 a.m.
And here's the schedule for the Market-Frankford Line:
|Station
|Start Date
|Start Time
|End Date
|End Time
|Allegheny
|Friday, May 19
|8 p.m.
|Monday, May 22
|5 a.m.
|Tioga
|Friday, June 16
|8 pm.
|Monday, June 19
|5 a.m.
|11th Street
|Friday, July 14
|8 pm.
|Monday, July 17
|5 a.m.
|Somerset
|Friday, July 28
|8 p.m.
|Monday, July 31
|5 a.m.
|34th Street
|Friday, Aug. 25
|8 p.m.
|Monday, Aug. 28
|5 a.m.
|46th Street
|Friday, Sept. 22
|8 p.m.
|Monday, Sept. 25
|5 a.m.
|13th Street
|Friday, Oct. 6
|8 p.m.
|Monday, Oct. 9
|5 a.m.
Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt
| @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.