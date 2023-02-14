Body found in Pa. creek turns out to be realistic sex doll, police say

Police were called to investigate what passersby had thought was a person's foot protruding from the water of a creek in northern Pennsylvania but turned out to be a part of a silicone sex doll, authorities said.

Tunkhannock Township police responded to the small waterway along State Route 307 in Overfield Township — about 150 miles north of Philadelphia, in Wyoming County — for a report of possible human remains inside a bag in the water. The creek is nearby Lake Winola, a popular vacation destination with year-round fishing.

A father and child had been retrieving a ball from the creek when they spotted what looked like a human foot sticking out from the black plastic bag, police said.

Fearing the worst, officers who arrived at the scene called in the county coroner and then escalated the investigation further.

"The item was extremely lifelike and the decision was made to call in the Pennsylvania State Police to document the bag and then open it," Tunkhannock police wrote on Facebook, noting that the doll weighed about 50 pounds. "After all the necessary steps were taken, it was determined that the item was (not a) human."

"The foot we were able to observe through the bag was extremely detailed all the way down the French pedicure it had," police said, adding, "We wouldn’t want our children finding this."



The department explained that state troopers got involved because local authorities wanted to preserve the scene of a possible homicide investigation, which would have required more resources than Tunkhannock police have at their disposal.

"We would rather call everyone out and take the necessary steps than blunder a potential homicide investigation," police said.

Authorities did not say whether they are working to identify the person responsible for dumping the doll in the creek.