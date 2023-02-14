More News:

February 14, 2023

Surgeon and medical practice ordered to pay former Philadelphia Eagle $43.5 million for negligence while treating injury

A jury ruled that Dr. James Bradley and Rothman Orthopaedics oversight during Christopher Maragos's rehab contributed to his NFL career ending prematurely

By Brian A. Saunders
Former Philadelphia Eagle Chris Maragos will be awarded $43.5 million after he sued the medical team that treated his injured knee. Maragos alleged medical negligence after his career was cut short prematurely.

A jury in Philadelphia ruled that a group of medical professionals must pay former Philadelphia Eagle Chris Maragos $43.5 million for malpractice.

Maragos, who suffered injuries to his knee during the Eagles' 2017 Super Bowl-winning season, alleged medical negligence by Dr. James Bradley and Rothman Orthopaedics when rehabbing his torn posterior cruciate ligament. In addition, he claimed that his torn meniscus was ignored during the treatment process, which prematurely caused him to retire from the NFL, leading him to file a civil lawsuit.

"On Sunday, my team played in the Superbowl, and I could only watch and wonder whether I could have been out there with them had I received proper medical care," Maragos said in a press release from his legal team. "While I live in constant pain and will never get back on the field, I hope this decision sends a message to teams' medical staffs that players are people, not just contracts."

Maragos's initial injury happened during a game against the Carolina Panthers in October 2017, and his PCL was surgically repaired by Bradley. However, an MRI in 2018 revealed that his knee was not processing correctly but getting worse, his attorneys said. Despite the results of the MRI, the former Eagle began to advance his rehab, which he alleges led to more complications in his knee.

"Rather than prioritize Chris' health, his medical team hastily advanced his activities – including running on dry land – which ended an amazing NFL career and started him down a path of pain, suffering, immobility, and several future knee replacements," attorney Dion G Rassias said. "This case and this jury may have changed the course of history by now forcing these team doctors and trainers to stop worrying about when a player might return to play and start thinking about the next 50 years of a player's life."

Bradley and the team of medical professionals who worked with Maragos during rehab said that the meniscus was stable, and they felt surgery was not the right option, the Washington Post reported

Since the initial injury and surgery, Maragos has had two more surgeries and is currently looking into having his knee replaced because of the pain he endures daily.

"I'm a surgeon — that's what I do," Bradley, who is the orthopedic surgeon for the Pittsburgh Steelers, testified. "If I had to operate on that, I'd operate on that in a heartbeat."

Former Eagles Nick Foles, Trey Burton, and Jordan Hicks testified in the two-week trial presided by Common Pleas Judge Charles J. Cunningham III.

"The timing of the trial, between the Eagles' NFC championship and Super Bowl loss, as well as the star-studded witness list, had an enormous impact," Bradley's attorney John C. Conti said following the verdict.

Bradley is responsible for paying $29.2 million to Maragos, and Rothman is responsible for the remaining $14.3 million, the Inquirer reported

After going undrafted in 2010, Maragos spent a season with the San Francisco 49ers. He spent the next three seasons in the Seattle Seahawks organization before signing a three-year $4 million contract with the Eagles in 2014. Before getting hurt during the 2017 season, Maragos was named a special teams captain. However, he never recovered enough to play for the Eagles again and retired in 2019 after his release. 

"We're really grateful and thankful for the outcome," Maragos said. "We had the truth on our side, and the jury saw it."

Brian A. Saunders
