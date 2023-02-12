Mars Wrigley fined after two workers fell into chocolate tank at Pennsylvania M&M's factory

Mars Wrigley has been fined more than $14,500 following an accident that occurred in the company's central Pennsylvania factory last summer when two workers fell into a vat of chocolate.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) cited the confectionery company in the June incident at the M&M Mars factory located in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, the Associated Press reported.

Federal workplace safety authorities from OHSA said that the workers were not authorized to work in the chocolate tanks and that they weren't properly trained on the safety procedures for the equipment.



In June, the two workers, which were employed by an outside contracting firm, had to be rescued when they became stuck in waist-high chocolate at the Elizabethtown facilities, which are known for processing cocoa beans. They fell into the partially filled chocolate tank while doing maintenance work, according to officials.

Emergency crews responded to the factory for the report that two employees couldn't get out of a tank. The individuals were not floating around in the chocolate, but they were unable to extricate themselves without assistance.

To free the workers, a hole had to be cut in the side of the tank after rescue crews ruled out being able to remove them from the top.



One of the employees was taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance and the other was transported via helicopter.

