June 10, 2022

Two workers rescued after falling into chocolate tank at Pennsylvania's M&M Mars factory

A hole was cut in the tank to free the employees at the candy maker's Elizabethtown facility

By Michael Tanenbaum
Mars, Inc. has severe confectionary manufacturing facilities in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County. Two workers fell into a chocolate tank at one of the facilities on Thursday and were rescued by emergency crews.

Two people had to be rescued Thursday after they fell inside a chocolate tank at the M&M Mars Factory in Lancaster County, the company confirmed.

Both people involved in the incident are employees at the Mars Wrigley facility in Elizabethtown, where they became stuck in waist-high chocolate. The confectionary sites at the candy company's Elizabethtown facilities are known for processing cocoa beans. 

Emergency crews responded to the factory in the 200 block of Brown Street around 2 p.m. Thursday for a report that the two employees couldn't get out of the tank. Dispatchers clarified that the individuals were "not floating around" in chocolate, but were unable to extricate themselves without assistance, Lancaster Online reported.

The solution to freeing the two employees involved cutting a hole in the side of the tank after rescue crews ruled out removing them from the top.

One of the employees was taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance and the other was transported via helicopter. The extent of their injuries was not revealed.

It's unclear how the two employees fell into the chocolate tank and M&M Mars did not provide further details about the incident.

“We can confirm both people have been taken offsite for further evaluation," the company told USA Today. "We’re extremely grateful for the quick work of the first responders.”

Michael Tanenbaum
