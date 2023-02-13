Eagles fans flipped a car before Super Bowl; police want to identify them

Investigators are seeking to identify the Eagles fans who overturned and vandalized a car near Temple University in the hours before Super LVII on Sunday.

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. along the 1700 block of Arlington Street, just a few blocks west of Broad Street and the university's North Philadelphia campus. The side street between Norris and Berks streets was packed with Eagles fans in advance of the game.



Videos posted to social media show a rowdy group of fans flipping a silver Volvo onto its roof. Several people then got on top of the car.

Philadelphia police said the windows of the car were broken and the vehicle was spray-painted. No arrests have been made.

Any Temple students involved in the incident could face discipline for violating the university's code of conduct, Temple spokesperson Steve Orbanek said Monday.

"This would be in addition to any charges by police," Orbanek said.

Last week, the university encouraged students to enjoy responsible celebrations before and after the Super Bowl, regardless of the outcome. The university said there would be an increased police presence and more surveillance around campus.

"We wanted our students to stay safe and respect our campus and community while enjoying the game," Orbanek said. "The majority of Temple students chose to celebrate responsibly, and we're grateful for that. However, that is also what makes this particular incident so disheartening."

After the Eagles' 38-35 loss to the Chiefs, crowds of fans gathered in Center City and remained for several hours without any major incidents. Police did not respond to an inquiry seeking the number of arrests made Sunday night.

Temple officials have asked anyone with footage or information about the car-flipping incident to email the Temple Investigations Unit at Investigations@temple.edu. Those sending information or videos can remain anonymous.