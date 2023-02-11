Philly police searching for sexual assault suspect linked to multiple incidents

The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a man who is suspected of sexually assaulting a woman near Temple University's campus.

Surveillance video shows the suspect on the SEPTA Broad Street Line after the alleged assault, wearing a black and green puffy jacket and black Adidas sweatpants, 6ABC reported. The suspect is described to be 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin frame and approximately 19 to 21 years old.

The attack happened around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, near 1300 West Oxford Street in the vicinity of Temple's student dorms.

Police believe that the man behind the attack on Tuesday is responsible for three other incidents across the city this year.

On Jan. 13, someone was assaulted on the 4500 block of North 5th Street in Hunting Park, according to FOX29. That same day, another person was attacked on the 1600 block of West Bristol Street in Nicetown. Just five days later, another attack happened on the 4900 block of North Lawrence Street in the Olney section of the city.

In all four instances, the women were able to fight off and break away from the attacker.

Police say the suspect spends time frequently patrolling the area around Broad, Girard, 5th, and Rockland streets.

Anyone with information about these sexual assaults should call the police at 215-686-TIPS. You can also submit anonymous tips online.