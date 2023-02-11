More News:

February 11, 2023

Philly police searching for sexual assault suspect linked to multiple incidents

Surveillance video shows a man wearing a green and black puffy jacket and black Adidas sweatpants

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Sexual Assaults
Sexual assault suspect wanted Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia police are searching for a man they say is responsible for multiple sexual assaults across the city this year, including an attack Tuesday near Temple University's dorms.

The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for a man who is suspected of sexually assaulting a woman near Temple University's campus. 

Surveillance video shows the suspect on the SEPTA Broad Street Line after the alleged assault, wearing a black and green puffy jacket and black Adidas sweatpants, 6ABC reported. The suspect is described to be 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin frame and approximately 19 to 21 years old. 

The attack happened around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, near 1300 West Oxford Street in the vicinity of Temple's student dorms. 

Police believe that the man behind the attack on Tuesday is responsible for three other incidents across the city this year. 

On Jan. 13, someone was assaulted on the 4500 block of North 5th Street in Hunting Park, according to FOX29. That same day, another person was attacked on the 1600 block of West Bristol Street in Nicetown. Just five days later, another attack happened on the 4900 block of North Lawrence Street in the Olney section of the city.

In all four instances, the women were able to fight off and break away from the attacker.

Police say the suspect spends time frequently patrolling the area around Broad, Girard, 5th, and Rockland streets.


Anyone with information about these sexual assaults should call the police at 215-686-TIPS. You can also submit anonymous tips online

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Sexual Assaults Northeast Philadelphia Hunting Park Olney Nicetown Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

A Line of Townhomes in Philadelphia

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philadelphia
Limited - Penn Live Arts - Mecca is Burning

Penn Live Arts presents the world premiere of 'Mecca is Burning' with the Negro Ensemble Company

Just In

Must Read

Politics

U.S. Rep. George Santos was charged with theft in 2017 in Pennsylvania, but got it dismissed, report says
George Santos Theft Charge

Sponsored

Recovery from long COVID can be complicated for people with heart conditions
Purchased - Heart and Virus illustration

Mental Health

Overeating after intermittent fasting could lead to a binge eating disorder
Binge eating and intermittent fasting

Eagles

'Disrespected' Eagles pass rush hungry for Super Bowl win and overdue recognition
021023HaasonReddick

Food & Drink

Wawa giving away free coffee before kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday
wawa free coffee super bowl

Entertainment

Circus students will interpret love through acrobatics in special Valentine's Day performance
Circus Arts Valentine's Day

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved