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May 27, 2026

Shakespeare in Clark Park’s free summer production returns July 29

This year’s outdoor staging of 'Hamlet' will feature four actors sharing the title role in West Philadelphia.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Shakespeare Outdoors
Shakespeare in Clark Park - Hamlet Teaser Provided Courtesy/Shakespeare in Clark Park

Shakespeare in Clark Park’s 2026 production of “Hamlet” will feature four actors rotating through the title role during free performances in Clark Park.

Shakespeare in Clark Park will return this summer with a new production of “Hamlet” featuring four actors rotating through the title role.

The outdoor performances will take place July 29 through Aug. 2 at the Bowl of Clark Park in West Philadelphia. All shows begin at 7 p.m.

Created in collaboration with Revolution Shakespeare, the production reimagines Shakespeare’s tragedy with a four-person cast sharing the role of Hamlet throughout the performance alongside a community ensemble.

The adaptation was created by Revolution Shakespeare Artistic Director Tai Verley and performer Cassandra Alexander. Shakespeare in Clark Park Producing Artistic Director Shamus will direct.

All performances are free to attend, though donations are encouraged to support Shakespeare in Clark Park’s programming.

Shakespeare in Clark Park

July 29 - Aug. 2
The Bowl of Clark Park
1101 S 45th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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