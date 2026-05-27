Shakespeare in Clark Park’s free summer production returns July 29

Shakespeare in Clark Park will return this summer with a new production of “Hamlet” featuring four actors rotating through the title role.

The outdoor performances will take place July 29 through Aug. 2 at the Bowl of Clark Park in West Philadelphia. All shows begin at 7 p.m.

Created in collaboration with Revolution Shakespeare, the production reimagines Shakespeare’s tragedy with a four-person cast sharing the role of Hamlet throughout the performance alongside a community ensemble.

The adaptation was created by Revolution Shakespeare Artistic Director Tai Verley and performer Cassandra Alexander. Shakespeare in Clark Park Producing Artistic Director Shamus will direct.

All performances are free to attend, though donations are encouraged to support Shakespeare in Clark Park’s programming.

July 29 - Aug. 2

The Bowl of Clark Park

1101 S 45th St.

Philadelphia, PA 19104

Free to attend

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