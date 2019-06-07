More News:

Philadelphia deputy sheriff, LGBTQ liaison Dante Austin found dead in office Friday morning

By Emily Rolen and Natalie Hope McDonald
Philadelphia Sheriff's Deputy Dante Austin, shown above wearing a black shirt, was found dead in his city office from an apparent suicide on the morning of Friday, June, 7, 2019. Austin was the LGBTQ liaison for the sheriff's office. This photo was taken during a Pride event in 2018. Among the others in the photo is Philadelphia Sheriff Jewell Williams, on the far right.

Philadelphia Sheriff's Deputy Dante Austin was found dead Friday morning inside his city office, according to reports.

Austin, 27, died in the sheriff's office at 100 South Broad St. from an apparent suicide by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Sheriff Jewell Williams. His body was found at 6:45 a.m. Friday.

Williams said Austin was slated to be promoted to sergeant on July 1. 

Austin served as the sheriff's office's LGBTQ liaison and was a prominent figure in the Philadelphia gay community. Last year, he and his partner Robert "Tito" Valdez,  an assistant city solicitor with family court, were the first Grand Marshall Couple for the Philadelphia pride parade

In a 2017 interview with Philadelphia Gay News, Austin, who was born and raised in Philly, said he was in the military intelligence corps and later served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard before joining the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office. 

“While I was in the military,” he said, “I got hired by the sheriff’s office in Philadelphia. I was a student at Penn State Abington, but I left to go to the academy and I’ve been in the Sheriff’s Office ever since. I love it.”

Rep. Brian Sims was one of the first to memorialize Austin on social media, saying he was "one of our best and brightest." 

Amber Hikes, executive director of Philadelphia's Office of LGBT Affairs, posted about Austin's death Friday on Facebook: “I am destroyed and heartbroken by the news that ripped through our community this morning. Our beautiful Dante was a powerful force and a loving friend, beloved by our communities and by me personally. We will be feeling the devastation of this loss in every corner of our work, celebration, and love.”

Hikes ordered that the rainbow flag — which had been raised Thursday at City Hall during a Pride event that Austin is believed to have attended — to be lowered to half-staff in his honor. 

There is a community gathering today between 3 and 4 p.m. at the William Way LGBT Community Center. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

