Sip-N-Glo just launched the most summer-friendly post-workout beverage

Summer is, as you all know, a very hot and sweaty time of year. Keeping hydrated and stocked up on electrolytes is a crucial part of summer survival — whether you’ve just walked from point A to B, had a long day or night out or if you’ve just completed a killer workout.

To help you accomplish this, Sip-N-Glo Juicery has just launched a new beverage, dubbed “Glo-Aid,” which works double time as a “post-workout refresher” and electrolyte enhancer.

It also happens to look, well, beautiful and reminiscent of the ocean — which, let's be honest, makes consuming healthy things much easier.

According to Sip-N-Glo’s announcement, the drink was made with “Himalayan salt and coconut water to help replenish your salt levels and restore your electrolyte balance, pineapple and ginger for an anti-inflammatory kick, and finally, blue majik to help elevate the vitamin and mineral content of the sip for added recovery.”



Neither a juice, nor a smoothie, this $8.95 “superfood pour over” served over ice is only available for a limited time (think: through the end of summer), so swing by one of Sip-N-Glo’s three Philadelphia locations at 1700 Sansom St., 257 S. 20th St. and 932 South St. for a hydrating post-workout recovery drink.



