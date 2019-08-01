More Health:

August 01, 2019

Sip-N-Glo just launched the most summer-friendly post-workout beverage

The Glo-Aid serves to keep you hydrated and replenish electrolytes

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Healthy Eating
sipnglo glo aid Photo courtesy/Sip-N-Glo Juicery

The Glo-Aid is the newest addition to Sip-N-Glo Juicery's menu.

Summer is, as you all know, a very hot and sweaty time of year. Keeping hydrated and stocked up on electrolytes is a crucial part of summer survival — whether you’ve just walked from point A to B, had a long day or night out or if you’ve just completed a killer workout.

To help you accomplish this, Sip-N-Glo Juicery has just launched a new beverage, dubbed “Glo-Aid,” which works double time as a “post-workout refresher” and electrolyte enhancer.

It also happens to look, well, beautiful and reminiscent of the ocean — which, let's be honest, makes consuming healthy things much easier.

RELATED READ: This monthly subscription delivers hard-to-find and healthy keto snacks

According to Sip-N-Glo’s announcement, the drink was made with “Himalayan salt and coconut water to help replenish your salt levels and restore your electrolyte balance, pineapple and ginger for an anti-inflammatory kick, and finally, blue majik to help elevate the vitamin and mineral content of the sip for added recovery.”

Neither a juice, nor a smoothie, this $8.95 “superfood pour over” served over ice is only available for a limited time (think: through the end of summer), so swing by one of Sip-N-Glo’s three Philadelphia locations at 1700 Sansom St., 257 S. 20th St. and 932 South St. for a hydrating post-workout recovery drink.


Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness Healthy Eating Philadelphia Summer Fitness Workout Juice

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: It wasn't splashy, but Phillies got it right at the trade deadline
Matt-Klentak-Phillies_060119_usat

Investigations

Pennsylvania vacationers find hidden cameras disguised as phone chargers at rented home in Maine
Hidden Camera Maine

Healthy Eating

Vitamin A may help reduce the risk of skin cancer
Beach Sunbathing Pexels 07202019

Eagles

Malcolm Jenkins says Eagles' defense is 'whoopin' the offense's ass' so far at training camp
020219MalcolmJenkins

Reality Television

In 'The Bachelorette' finale, the nice guy finishes first
Chris Harrison and new The Bachelorette Hannah B

Fitness

Manayunk hosting fitness night for kids
Carroll - Manayunk Then / Now

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved