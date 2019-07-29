More Health:

July 29, 2019

This monthly subscription delivers hard-to-find and healthy keto snacks

The Keto Box will help you explore snackables that fit with your diet

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Keto
the keto boxdelivery Photo courtesy/The Keto Box

Keto snacks.

Subscription services are a great (and convenient) way to try new products you ordinarily wouldn’t because you can’t find them locally, or wouldn’t choose to spend money on them. While these services exist for booze, makeup and pet goods, there are now some for healthy eating, too.

The Keto Box is a monthly subscription box that comes stuffed with eight to 11 snacks that comply with the ketogenic diet — a low-carb, high-fat, medium protein diet promoting the burning of fat.

The best part is that The Keto Box is curated — like a fine art collection — with keto products you probably don’t have access to at your local grocery store chain.

RELATED READ: This $99 breathalyzer tracks your progress on the keto diet

The box vows to never pack anything over the ketogenic threshold of five grams of net carbs, nor will it provide “keto” products with non diet-friendly sweeteners.

The monthly box features items like drinks and sodas, condiments and sauces, baking ingredients (sweeteners, cookie/brownie mixes) and on-the-go snacks like bars, nuts, meat snacks and more. The box cannot be personalized at this time, though it’s something the service is hoping to eventually offer.

Get the ball rolling by subscribing for $40 per month, or opt for a longer-term subscription for a slight discount. Then, the box will ship out on the 5th of every month.

The Box will also ask for your feedback on each delivery to help fine tune the service, and rule out products you didn’t like.

Subscribe to the monthly Keto Box delivery service here for some healthy, keto-friendly and unique snacks.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Keto United States Snacks Subscriptions

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Will the Phillies be buyers or sellers at the deadline? It's complicated.
Gabe-Kapler_072919_usat

Travel

'Dirty sock smell' grounds American Airlines flight that departed Philadelphia to London
Flight from Philadelphia gets grounded

Illness

These are some of the infections you can pick up at the gym
Carroll - Weights at a gym

Eagles

A look at the 26 training camp trades the Eagles have made over the last 10 years
082917HowieRoseman

Movies

'The Sixth Sense,' one of the great Philadelphia movies, turns 20
Bruce Willis

Food & Drink

Vendor at Reading Terminal Market giving out free chocolate chip cookies
Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. giving out free chocolate chip cookies

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved