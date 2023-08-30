Six Flags to celebrate 50th anniversary with new roller coaster, overnight safari experience

As Six Flags Great Adventure prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, the New Jersey amusement park has announced two brand new attractions, including a boomerang-style roller coaster and an overnight "glamping" experience in the park's safari.

The Flash: Vertical Velocity comes to the Jackson Township park in early 2024. It will bring riders on a nearly 60-miles-per-hour trip through a 180-degree twisted drop before quickly shifting directions and heading backwards.

Six Flags is also set to open the Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa within its 350-acre Wild Safari Park. There, guests can partake in a unique glamping experience, where they sleep inside massive tents and watch the sunrise and giraffes. There will also be spa services and a restaurant in the safari.

"With our largest park investment in almost two decades, we are excited to offer guests of all ages compelling new experiences that make Six Flags Great Adventure the most popular theme park experience in the Northeast during our 50th anniversary celebration," said Brian Bacica, the park's president. "In 2024, we will debut our 15th roller coaster, the first-of-its-kind in the western hemisphere; and the most unique overnight experience in the country within our 350-acre safari."

In addition to the new attractions, Six Flags also is preparing for a revamp of its Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure. After the safari attraction closes this fall, it will reopen in 2024 as the Safari Off-Road Adventure, which will have safari vehicles in two locations: Frontier Adventures in the theme park and the main Wild Safari entrance.

Provided Image/Six Flags Great Adventure Beginning in 2024, Six Flags Great Adventure's Wild Safari will debut the Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa. Guests will be treated to a glamping experience with a spa and restaurant.

Six Flags, which opened in 1974, will also update the Log Flume and the Big Wheel, though no further information has been revealed about these changes.

Leading up to the anniversary celebration, fans of Six Flags can purchase an anniversary brick, which will be added to a new pathway being built near the park's original entrance. Guests can also purchase 50th anniversary keepsake items at the park's gift shops.

Six Flags Great Adventure is currently offering discounts of up to 70% off season passes and tickets through Wednesday, Sept. 5.

Fright Fest, Six Flags' Halloween event, runs from Sept. 8 through Oct. 31.