Instant observations: Sixers six-game winning streak snapped by Chicago Bulls

The Sixers returned home Monday night to face a 10-17 Chicago Bulls team, but had been playing good basketball of late. The Bulls entered this one having taken five of their last eight contests, despite star guard Zach LaVine being unavailable due to a foot injury. Chicago continued to build on its momentum and pulled off the upset, 108-104, snapping the Sixers' six-game winning streak. Here is what jumped off the page in this one:

Up and down first quarter

The Sixers looked primed for another blowout victory when they took a 16-4 lead in the opening minutes of the game. Joel Embiid (14 points, four rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot) was excellent. Tyrese Maxey knocked down an early three. But then things changed.

First of all, after the Sixers swallowed up everything the Bulls tried to do offensively in the first few moments of the game, Chicago got hot — most notably Coby White, who scored 13 points. Most of the damage came in the mid-range game and the paint, rather than beyond the arc.

This was likely the Sixers' worst stretch of offense during this season, as they scored just one basket — a fast-break layup — over a period spanning several minutes.

An ugly second quarter

The Bulls were able to carry their momentum into the second frame in emphatic fashion, outscoring the Sixers 30-20 in the period thanks to excellent shot-making and another extended cold streak from the Sixers' offense.

Outside of Embiid (23 points) and Maxey (nine points), the Sixers' leading scorer in the first half was De'Anthony Melton, who scored... four points. Yeah.

A potential trade target shows his value

Alex Caruso, Chicago's Swiss Army knife of sorts, is going to be one of the most sought-after trade candidates in the entire NBA this winter. He is known for his stellar defense — there very well may not be a single guard in the league as effective or versatile on defense.

Caruso is an absolutely brilliant player, and on top of his elite defensive impact, he can help a team get into its offense with responsible ball-handling and is rapidly improving as a three-point shooter. He could be one of the single best reserves in the league if he played for the Sixers, and could even supplant De'Anthony Melton in the starting lineup in some scenarios.

In this game, he absolutely hounded Maxey, both on the ball and away from the ball, exhibited fantastic defensive instincts and chipped in with some individual scoring.

Caruso is as good as it gets for a role player. He may cost a lot, but Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey and his front office should consider him a prime target.

Embiid ties an NBA record... is he the MVP again?

Embiid put up 30+ points and 10+ rebounds for the 11th straight game. According to the Sixers, that is the longest streak since NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal did it 11 times in a row in 2001.

Embiid seems to challenge a record with every passing game. The extent to which he dominates on a nightly basis is as remarkable as it is rare. As he continues to strengthen his case to repeat as the NBA's Most Valuable Player, it is hard not to marvel at his greatness.

Sixers struggle to keep Chicago off the glass

The Bulls were on fire early, but when their shot-making cooled off, they were able to generate additional opportunities by dominating the Sixers in the rebounding department. Embiid had a good rebounding game, but when he was away from the paint or out of the game, Chicago was reviving possession after possession. Former Sixer big man Andre Drummond — known for his prowess on the boards — and young guard Ayo Dosunmu were the primary culprits.

Robert Covington continues to impress

With Marcus Morris Sr. out in this one due to an illness, Covington saw increased run — and he was great. Covington was all over the place on defense, as he has been known to be, getting steals, blocks and deflections and making everything difficult on the Bulls, particularly on Chicago star wing DeMar DeRozan, who the Sixers kept in check for the vast majority of the game. Covington, Nic Baum and Tobias Harris all played a role there.

Sixers fall in final moments

There were a few times when the Sixers took the momentum back -- a couple of Maxey threes and a big shot from Kelly Oubre Jr., who struggled mightily in this one. But every time the Sixers landed a punch, the Bulls landed a stronger one. The Sixers' margin for error was just a bit too thin after their lackluster first half performance.

