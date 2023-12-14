How are recent former Sixers playing this season?

Over the past year or so, the Sixers have had some roster turnover. A total of eight players who appeared in at least eight games for the team last season are playing elsewhere (or not playing at all).

It's always a fun exercise to contemplate the road not taken — especially as a sports fan. So did the Sixers get it right with all of the players they've sent packing, or have cut ties with over the last year or so?

Here's a quick look at how each of them are currently fairing, as the Sixers continue to put together a solid effort to start off their 2023-24 campaign:

James Harden, G

For 79 games over two seasons Harden teased Philadelphia with his scoring and passing abilities, and at times he looked like a really good second star alongside Joel Embiid — but it became pretty clear last spring that the experiment was not going to work, and Harden more or less forced the Sixers hand in demanding a trade (to the Clippers). Daryl Morey and company acquiesced, and it seems pretty clear that they won the deal.

In addition to getting some really key role players from L.A., the Sixers opened things up for Embiid and Maxey to star in the Sixers offense. They're playing some of the best basketball in the NBA right now, while the Clippers are still trying to figure things out. With the Clips, Harden is averaging his fewest points per game (15.9) and assists per game (6.8) in more than a decade. The Clippers have won five games in a row of late, but it's really hard to imagine the Sixers better off with Harden still in town.

P.J. Tucker, F

The 38-year-old was traded with James Harden to the Clippers after three games this season, where he'll be paid more than $11 million per year for two more years. The Sixers are happy to have moved from his contract and he's continuing to play as a defense first veteran in Los Angeles.

Georges Niang, F

A fan favorite and at times the best shooter on the floor during his two seasons in Philly, Niang walked in free agency and found a nice three year, $26 million deal with the Cavaliers this summer. He's played almost exactly the same in Cleveland as he did in Philly, scoring around eight points per game in around 20 minutes per game. His three-point shooting is down by nearly half a percentage point through 24 games.

Shake Milton, G

Milton was a memorable player in Philly, popping more than once on the stat sheet and emerging as a true contributor after being a second round draft pick. On the heals of five seasons with the Sixers, the team elected to let him walk in free agency. He found a home in Minnesota with the surging Timberwolves, though he's playing his fewest minutes — and scoring his fewest points — per game since his rookie season in 2018-19. Milton will make $5 million this season but he is struggling offensively through 22 games.

Matisse Thybulle, F

Thybulle was at one time a lockdown defender and All-Defense player in Philly, but the team moved him west to Portland last trade deadline as they tried to shake things up. Since his change of scenery, Thybulle has yet to turn into an offensive star, though he has improved his three-point shooting to .406 (from .325 in Philly) since the trade. He's averaged a respectable 1.6 steals per game with the Blazers in addition to his seven points per game.

Jalen McDaniels, F

In the complicated four-team trade that sent Thybulle to Portland, McDaniels came to Philly at the deadline last year and went on to play in 24 games — scoring 6.7 points per appearance. He was not retained as a free agent and signed with the rebuilding Raptors. In Toronto he's in a reserve role, playing just over nine minutes per game.

Dewayne Dedmon, C

He appeared in eight games last season for Philly but did not find a home for the 2022-23 season.

Montrezl Harrell, C



Harrell had a pretty bad knee injury during the offseason and was subsequently waived by Philadelphia. He is eyeing a return somewhere in the NBA midseason.

