NBA trade rumors: Five potential Sixers trades

As NBA trade season looms, it's as good of a time as ever to take a look at possible deals that Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey may be able to swing to bolster his team's chances of winning an NBA championship. Here are five moves worth considering:

Star-hunting?

Sixers receive: OG Anunoby

Raptors receive: Marcus Morris Sr., Jaden Springer, KJ Martin, 2026 76ers unprotected first-round pick, 2028 76ers top-10 protected first-round pick

One of the most sought-after names on the trade market this season, Anunoby is set to hit free agency at the end of this season and be one of the league's hottest commodities when he gets there. Anunoby, who has averaged 16.5 points per game over the last four years -- including 2.3 three-point makes per game on 38.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc -- is one of the better two-way wings in the NBA, a solid scorer who has the size and ability to defend some of the league's toughest covers. The Sixers would have to part with quite a bit of value to acquire him, though, and that's before signing him to a lucrative longterm extension. But, Anunoby may represent the best player they can realistically add via trade.

An expensive role player

Sixers receive: Gordon Hayward

Hornets receive: Marcus Morris Sr., Furkan Korkmaz, Danuel House Jr., Jaden Springer, 2024 second-round pick via New York, 2029 76ers second-round pick

Hayward makes a whopping $31.5 million this season, but on an expiring deal he fits the Sixers' expected desire of a win-now role player who doesn't inhibit their summer of 2024 cap space plans. Hayward is far from the All-Star he once was, but is still a guy who can pass, shoot and dribble at a high level. His three-point volume has declined a bit in recent seasons, but that may be a product of Charlotte's offense more than anything Hayward is responsible for individually.

Hayward is a wing by trade, but is an excellent ball-handler for his size. He could join the Sixers and, in essence, be their backup point guard -- likely their biggest hole on offense. Even if Patrick Beverley continues his recent hot stretch of play, adding Hayward would give the Sixers a much-needed extra layer of versatility.

Bringing in Hayward without losing any regular rotation pieces would be a massive boost for the Sixers -- not only would they add a solid player, but they would make life just a little bit easier for every player beneath him on the totem pole.

Sharpshooter

Sixers receive: Luke Kennard

Grizzlies receive: Furkan Korkmaz, Danuel House Jr., KJ Martin, Mo Bamba, 2024 second-round pick via New York, 2027 76ers second-round pick, 2029 second-round pick via Portland

The Grizzlies are having the season from hell amid Ja Morant's suspension and a stunning amount of injuries, leaving them in a place where they must at least consider selling when the deadline arrives. The most logical piece to move would be Kennard, whose contract status -- $14.7 million this season, with a team option for the same amount next season -- and bonafide elite shooting ability make him a fantastic trade candidate for any contender.

Kennard has led the NBA in three-point percentage in each of the last two years -- he's a career 43.5 shooter from beyond the arc -- and has enough playmaking chops to be a backup ball-handler on occasion. He would give Sixers head coach Nick Nurse to get incredibly creative offensively, which would be an extremely valuable luxury.

Guard Depth

Sixers receive: Delon Wright

Wizards receive: Furkan Korkmaz, KJ Martin, 2024 second-round pick via New York

Wright will never blow you away with his abilities, but he is just good enough at everything to be a helpful rotation piece for this team. He can shoot from three-point range at a decent clip, is a competent ball-handler and solid multi-positional defensive player. With the Wizards floundering, their entire roster should be up for grabs, and Wright shouldn't cost more than a couple of minor assets.

The beauty of Wright's fit in Philadelphia would be that his inclusion in the rotation would not inherently rule out any of its current members. He could play alongside Beverley as an off-ball player and defend wings or he could replace Beverley and be a more traditional backup point guard.

An underrated scorer

Sixers receive: Bojan Bogdanovic

Pistons receive: Marcus Morris Sr., Jaden Springer, KJ Martin, 2024 second-round pick via New York, 2024 second-round pick via New York, 2027 76ers second-round pick, 2029 second-round pick via Portland

Bogdanovic is one of the league's most underrated scorers. Since the start of the 2018-19 season, he has averaged 18.8 points per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and knocking down over 40 percent of his six three-point tries per game. As Detroit stands with the worst record in the NBA, it makes little sense for them to hold onto Bogdanovic if a contender calls and makes a good offer. The Sixers should strongly consider being that team.

Bogdanovic would add a tremendous scoring punch to this Sixers team that could use one more guy who can put the ball in the basket at will. He has never been much of a playmaker, so perhaps he is a bit redundant with Tobias Harris, but they are both good enough players to figure out how to coexist. Bogdanovic would give the Sixers as much scoring as any realistic trade candidate on the market.