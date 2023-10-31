Sixers future draft picks

The Sixers finally got a trade of James Harden across the finish line in the early hours of Tuesday morning, bringing back several players from the Clippers who in the short term, might be able to help them off the bench now.

But in the long term, they also netted several draft picks – via L.A. and the Oklahoma City Thunder – that suddenly give them a lot more leeway and assets to work with for down the line that they just didn't have several months ago in what ended up as an embarrassingly quiet 2023 draft night.

Here's the Sixers' haul in picks alone, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

• A protected first from the Thunder in 2026.

• An unprotected first from the Clippers in 2028.

• A 2029 pick swap with the Clippers.

• Two second-round picks from the Clippers in 2024 and 2029.

And a look at their entire draft setup through 2030:

2024

• First: Own

• Second: Forfeited (tampering); Knicks' pick; Clippers' pick.

2025

• First: Own if 1-6 (protected), sent to Thunder if 7-30.

• Second: Belongs to Thunder.

2026

• First: Own if 1-4 (protection relay), sent to Thunder if 5-30 and not settled from 2025; least favorable of Thunder's owned picks.

• Second: Belongs to Thunder.

2027

• First: Own if 1-8 (protected), sent to Nets if 9-30.

• Second: None or sent to Thunder if first-round protection from 2025, 2026, or 2027 still isn't settled.

2028

• First: 1-8 own (protection relay), sent to Nets or Suns if 9-30 and and not settled from 2027; Clippers' pick (unprotected)

• Second: Own or sent to Nets if first-round protection from 2027 or 2028 isn't settled.

2029

• First: Own (pick swap with Clippers); Thunder's pick.

• Second: Own; Blazers' pick; Clippers' pick.

2030

• First: Own

• Second: Own

We'll see where it all goes from here. Future NBA draft picks rarely stand still for long, and the Sixers' window to win is open right now.

An exhausting summer-long saga is at least over for the time being, but that likely won't leave the front office content to stay put as the new season wears on.

*Sources for future pick projections and protection conditions pre-Harden trade: RealGM, The Daily Six.

