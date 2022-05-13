More Sports:

May 13, 2022

Sixers locker room clean up day, live

By Evan Macy
Joel Embiid and the Sixers have to head back to Toronto for Game 6 after being up 3-0 in the series.

The Sixers season ended Thursday night with a whimper, continuing a seemingly endless streak of second round exits.

So what happens next? Will Daryl Morey be able to give Joel Embiid some help off the bench? Will the team be retaining the services of James Harden, after his lackluster playoff performances? Is Tobias Harris destined to be on the trading block?

Follow along live, right here in this space with our open thread and live social feed to get all the analysis, takes and words right from the mouths of the players are they speak to the media one last time before they clean out their lockers and go home for the offseason:

