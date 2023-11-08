Sixers game notes: Joel Embiid leads Sixers to statement victory over Celtics

In perhaps their biggest game of the young NBA season, the Sixers played host to the fellow 5-1 Boston Celtics Wednesday night. Here's what stood out in the Sixers' too close for comfort, 106-103, win:

First Quarter

• It was an underwhelming first quarter on both sides, as the Sixers and Celtics each struggled mightily to knock down shots. The Sixers went 0-for-9 from three-point range in the period, while Boston went 2-for-10. While the numbers look brutal for the Sixers, these were mostly open looks that they just could not get to go down. It's frustrating in the moment, but in the bigger picture it's a good sign that they were at least generating good looks.

• Embiid was the only Sixer who could get going offensively early on, though he did commit two turnovers. Embiid scored 10 points on four baskets and two free throws — with the first few buckets coming against former Sixer Jrue Holiday, surely the shortest player in recent memory to be tasked with defending Embiid straight up.



• Robert Covington was inadvertently hit in the face by Al Horford late in the first quarter and had to go to the locker room. However, he quickly returned to the bench and was available for the remainder of the game.



Second Quarter

• The Sixers got a terrific five-minute stint out of Paul Reed to open the second quarter. He scored six points and grabbed four rebounds, with three of those boards coming on the offensive end. He continues to build significant momentum in recent games as the Sixers maintain positive play with Embiid on the bench.



• Kelly Oubre Jr. continues to give the Sixers vital doses of energy at just the right times. He scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds in the first half alone, with most of his rebounding coming in the second quarter. It's not just the production that jumps out with Oubre Jr. — it's the timeliness. It feels like his biggest plays come when the Sixers are experiencing some sort of lull. A tremendously valuable trait.



• Tobias Harris was solid offensively in the first half — particularly as a passer — as usual. He leveraged his size and strength advantages to create good looks for himself. But on the defensive end, he was able to display the flexibility he provides head coach Nick Nurse. He opened the game defending the explosive wing Jaylen Brown, and quickly shifted to the 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis. His newfound defensive versatility makes life much, much easier for the Sixers.



• Tyrese Maxey was able to get going in the second quarter, scoring a dozen in the period, including two triples. It was a positive sign for the Sixers, as Maxey has not been his entirely explosive self as a scorer over the last few games in the way he was to open the season.



• Nic Batum suffered a rather ugly finger dislocation late in the second quarter, but was able to return to the game.



Third Quarter

• The third quarter belonged to Embiid. He poured in 13 huge points, carrying a very slow Sixers offense that could barely produce any offense without him. He knocked down a three over his nemesis in Horford, got his mid-range game working and swatted a Payton Pritchard layup to close the quarter.

• After his strong debut, Batum hit an early three but didn't do much else of note. In the third quarter, Embiid starred, but Batum gave the Sixers some enormous two-way minutes, with the operative term being two-way. His ability to make intuitive plays on a consistent basis is perhaps his greatest skill.

• Covington gave the Sixers a nice jolt in the third quarter, playing solid defense against Jayson Tatum and knocking down a big three that helped spark the Sixers' massive run to end the quarter.



• Because of this, the Sixers were able to pull off a crucial run to end the period that gave them a 10-point lead entering the final frame. Embiid did most of the work, with Batum, Oubre Jr., Covington and Patrick Beverley each chipping in. It's another example of Embiid being able to carry lineups without much outside firepower.



Fourth Quarter

• The Sixers played absolutely tremendous team defense down the stretch, and it was the biggest reason they were able to put this game away in convincing fashion. For a team with a new coaching staff and several new rotation pieces, their communication and overall cohesion on that end of the floor has been impressive all season.



• The Sixers made it stressful, though, as they are known to do. They nearly fell apart in the final minutes of the game, but were able to stay afloat after a big Embiid jumper (followed up by some heavy trash talk towards former Sixers assistant coach and current Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell) and one final defensive stand.



• As we mentioned, the biggest reason the Sixers were able to win this game was their defensive effort all night long. Embiid was a stalwart at the rim, per the usual, but tonight's game ball should go to the wings — or, the players who defended Boston's wings. Harris, Oubre Jr., Covington and Batum all gave the Sixers enormous minutes, limiting the Celtics' star duo of Tatum and Brown to just 27 combined points on a shooting line of 10-for-27. It represents one of the most impressive feats by Sixers defenders in several years, and it was the primary factor that led to the Sixers' statement win.

