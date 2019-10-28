South Jersey bar offering free beer when Sixers' Ben Simmons hits first three-pointer

October 28, 2019
Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons has looked like a determined and improved player in the early going of the 2019-20 NBA season.
But, after hitting his first profession three pointer in the preseason, he still hasn't taken or made an NBA regular season three-pointer.
One bar in Haddon Township is going to celebrate the day that happens by giving away free beer.
Keg & Kitchen, located at 90 Haddon Avenue, is running a Facebook campaign to promote the eventual Simmons triple.
Whenever Simmons nails a three, everyone at the bar will get a free Double Nickel, which is brewed in neighboring Pennsauken.
When that day comes is anybody's guess. Simmons isn't the type to go out of his way to force a shot, but there's still plenty of basketball to played.