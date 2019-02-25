Sixers center Boban Marjanovic leaves Pelicans game with right knee injury

As if Philadelphia's tight win over the New Orleans Pelicans wasn't torturous enough, the Sixers now await word on the health of Boban Marjanovic, who went down with an apparent knee injury late in Monday's night's game.

With 1:15 remaining in the fourth quarter, Boban was playing transition defense when he went for a loose ball under Philadelphia's basket, before his knee buckled at an awkward angle. The Sixers forced a turnover on the play and moved the ball up the floor, but they quickly called a timeout with Boban unable to get off the floor under his own power.

With the Sixers already sputtering through the final moments of the game, it put a damper on a win that was already a frustrating victory for Philadelphia.

Boban's late injury was the only thing on the mind of Brett Brown when he addressed reporters in New Orleans after the game, with the head coach expressing concern for his backup big man instead of doing any real analysis of the game.

"Where my head is mostly at the moment is just Boban, just really concerned about him more than anything," said Brown. "I don't have any information, we look forward to receiving that information. But when you see something like that, your heart sinks. And he's good people, and he's helping us, he really was a significant contributor and piece to our program. We'll keep our fingers crossed and learn more I'm sure very shortly."

According to a team spokesman who spoke with PhillyVoice, the Sixers are simply designating Boban's injury a "right knee injury" for the time being, and he will undergo further evaluation for the issue on Tuesday morning.

Boban will not be receiving either an MRI or X-ray on Monday night, so we will have to wait and see on the severity of the injury. The expectation is that he will undergo an MRI early Tuesday.

