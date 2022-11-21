More Sports:

November 21, 2022

Sixers' Joel Embiid to miss the next two games with left foot sprain

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Sports Injuries NBA
Joel_Embiid_Ben_Simmons_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and former teammate Ben Simmons.

For those basketball fans finally read to see Nets point forward Ben Simmons square off against his old teammate Joel Embiid, well, they're going to have to wait a little bit.

Embiid will miss the Sixers' back-to-back set against the Nets and Hornets on Tuesday and Wednesday with a "left mid-foot sprain" injury diagnosis: 

This leaves the Sixers without Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden in Simmons' return to the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday. You just know Sixers fans have been dreaming about that Simmons-Danuel House Jr. battle! 

The basketball world won't get a chance to see an Embiid vs. Simmons matchup until, at the earliest, a Jan. 25 nationally televised Sixers-Nets game in Philadelphia. 

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

