More Culture:

May 31, 2019

Embiid, Simmons, Barkley read NBA Mean Tweets on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Late Night NBA
Ben Simmons Kimmel MT Jimmy Kimmel Live!/YouTube

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons reads a mean tweet about his on-court facial expressions on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Philadelphia 76ers fans are grinding their teeth Friday morning over the start of the NBA Finals, which featured a stout Game 1 victory for the Toronto Raptors over the defending champion Golden State Warriors.

That could be the Sixers, if only the Raptors hadn't activated the magnets on their rims at the end of regulation in Game 7. 

RELATED: Sixers' T.J. McConnell talks 'most embarrassing moment' of NBA career

We'll have to wait until next year, but for now, we get the gift of NBA players reading mean tweets on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

The annual feature with basketball players as the target of the mean tweets never disappoints, and this year it's no different. Representing the Sixers are Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, as well as Hall of Famer Charles Barkley. The Sixers' young stars are in peak form for this pastime. Barkley is, well, his usual ornery self.

As for the rest of the league's participants, we now have all the evidence we need to understand why Kevin Durant is such a sensitive man.


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Late Night NBA Philadelphia Sixers Jimmy Kimmel

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Beating prostate cancer has given Phillies broadcaster Larry Andersen a new perspective
Larry-Andersen-Phillies_053119_JS

Public Transportation

Those very first SEPTA Key cards are set to expire July 31 — here's how to renew and keep your balance
0530_SEPTA key expiration

Philadelphia Zoo

PHOTOS: Baby penguins at the Philadelphia Zoo
Carroll - Baby Penguins at Philadelphia Zoo

Eagles

The time for Sidney Jones to begin paying dividends on the Eagles' investment in him is now
053119SidneyJones

Parks

FDR Park master plan reveals vision for revitalization of South Philly's largest green space
FDR Park Main R

Illness

Measles outbreaks threaten United States' elimination status
Measles rash

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved