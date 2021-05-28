More Culture:

May 28, 2021

Sixers' Joel Embiid gets Twitter shoutout from wrestling legend Shawn Michaels for DX celebration

Jojo's 'and-1' celebration was inspired by WWE's D-Gegeneration X stable

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Social Media Sixers
Embiid DX Sixers Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid reacts to a television camera after a layup against the Washington Wizards in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. His celebration paid tribute to wrestling legends D-Generation X.

When Joel Embiid hit a full-speed, circus layup at the end of the second quarter of the Sixers' Game 2 playoff victory over the Washington Wizards, he unleashed a nostalgic salute to the iconic wrestling group D-Generation X.

It's a bit risqué for family entertainment — and it's not the first time Embiid has done it — but then again most preteen boys in the late 90s probably got a stern talking-to at school after casually aping what they saw every week on WWF's "Monday Night Raw." It's one of those gestures that slipped through our cultural censors and grudgingly became tolerated as a taunt that doesn't actually mean what it literally says, although it's still pretty dicey and not advisable to use in 99.99% of settings. Having said that, both women and men seem to favor saying it in proper comedic doses. 

Following the win Wednesday night, Embiid told reporters that the celebration came from his adoration of D-Generation X. Shawn Michaels, a founding member of DX, is one of Embiid's wrestling heroes.

"Triple H and Shawn Michaels are my favorite wrestlers. Their group was my favorite and that's what they used to do," Embiid said. "Also, with the refs' sign for an and-1, it just makes sense to combine the both of them. I'm just enjoying myself. At the end of the day, I missed the crowd."

Joel Embiid is 27 years old and a father. "Troel" Embiid, his alter ego, is about 10 — and it's fun to see him having fun on the court, as long as the Sixers are winning.

The DX homage apparently caught the attention of the 55-year-old Michaels, who is now retired from wrestling. Michaels tweeted back at Embiid on Friday morning.

This was probably second to an NBA championship on Embiid's list of life goals. Congrats, big guy.

Sixers fans have been enjoying the ride early in these NBA playoffs, and one devoted fan even spliced together a video mixing Embiid highlights with the iconic DX music and Attitude-era wrestling footage.

The Sixers will be in Washington on Saturday night for Game 3 against the Wizards.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Social Media Sixers Philadelphia Wizards Twitter WWE Joel Embiid NBA Wrestling NBA Playoffs

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: DeVonta Smith hype, Julio Jones and Zach Ertz trade rumors, more
DeVonta-Smith_052621_usat

Children's Health

Family history, race and gender all factor into a child's asthma risk, study finds
Asthma triggers

TV

'Mare of Easttown' costume designer talks Kate Winslet's 'security blanket' and storytelling through fashion
Mare Jacket Kasperlik

Food & Drink

Forest & Main Brewing Co. to expand in Ambler, say goodbye to Victorian House
Forest Main Ambler Beer

Phillies

Is Phillies young 3B Alec Bohm regressing, or is he just unlucky?
Phillies-Cardinals-Alec-Bohm-Kate-Frese_041721-128.jpg

Fitness

14 studios to offer discounts on classes during Philly Fitness Week
Philly Fitness Week

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb 511 W Moreland Ave

FOR SALE! Charming historical 6 bed, 3.5 bath home in the coveted St. Martins neighborhood of Chestnut Hill. Each room showcases original architectural details and modern enhancements. 6,720 sqft | $1,895,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 2031-35 Locust St c400

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2 bath residence with a private outdoor patio and direct access to a secure, private parking spot! Features wood-like floors, recessed lighting, and excellent closet space throughout. 1,058 sqft | $3,600/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved